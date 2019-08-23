Get 25% Off the Anti-Aging Serum Mindy Kaling Loves





The Mindy Project might have ended, but Mindy Kaling has another project in the works: her skincare routine! The 40-year-old recently shared that she’s gotten very into keeping up with her skincare routine, specifically to help prevent breakouts. Everyone knows how tricky acne and pimples can be, so we were really excited to find out the actress found an anti-aging product that keeps her breakouts at bay.

Not only did we find the skin-saving serum Kaling loves, but it’s majorly marked down featured in the Dermstore Anniversary Sale happening now. Talk about the ultimate win-win!

See it: Grab the Joanna Vargas Daily Serum (originally $85) now with prices starting at $64 when using promo code CELEBRATE at checkout at Dermstore!

In a recent Who What Wear interview, Kaling said she’s only just recently kept her skincare regimen regular. “Over the past five or six years, I’ve really gotten so into my skincare routine because I still break out,” she said. “I break out less than I did when I was a teenager, but it’s never gone away, and I don’t think it ever will, so I do a whole routine.”

The actress said she always uses toner, serum, moisturizer and eye cream, but her favorite product in her routine? This Joanna Vargas Daily Serum. But why exactly is this product so well-received in her book?

“It is so hydrating,” she said. “I always thought, ‘Oh, well, I don’t want to put something super hydrating on my skin, it’s going to make me break out.’ And actually, if I don’t use it, if I let myself get dry, that’s when I break out for whatever reason. That took me a really long time to learn.”

Kaling also said that this entire line of products by her celebrity esthetician Joanna Vargas is “great for oily skin and also anti-aging,” which she especially loves since she doesn’t have to choose between the two anymore.

“Sometimes you feel like you have to do one or the other,” she said. “I need moisture, but it has to be the right kind of moisture.”

Kaling isn’t alone. So many other reviewers can’t get over how well this lightweight formula works. With a variety of antioxidant-rich botanical ingredients to help reduce the signs of aging and hyperpigmentation as well as promote firmness, this serum helps to achieve a bright and glowing complexion while locking in moisture.

This serum is so good that reviewers unanimously gave it a perfect five-star rating. One reviewer loved how the “lightweight” serum worked wonders while the gel-like consistency didn’t make them susceptible to any breakouts! Other reviewers said they saw results “almost immediately” with “glowing,” “tighter and clearer” skin.

Other reviewers loved how “fast-absorbing” and “hydrating” this serum was and many loved how easily it paired with their day-to-day makeup routines. Another reviewer loved how it helped to soothe their skin and “reduced redness.”

Since the Dermstore Anniversary Sale is still going on, it’s the perfect time to pick up this A-list-approved serum that Mindy Kaling loves!

