Olivia Culpo and Lindsay Lohan Swear by This Foundation for a Dewy Glow





Why is it that every time we try to shop for a foundation with good coverage, everything has a matte finish? Matte can be great when the occasion calls for it, but we’re really digging the glass skin trend right now, especially heading into fall. Are there really no dewy finish foundations with decent coverage out there?

Let’s not give up so easily, especially not with this celeb-favorite foundation right in front of our face, flaunting a 25%-off price tag in the 2019 Dermstore Anniversary Sale! Have we truly, finally found a dewy foundation worth our time? Well, considering Olivia Culpo and Lindsay Lohan use it and have been glowing like no other, the answer’s looking like a resounding “yes!”

See it: Get the Koh Gen Do Maifanshi Aqua Foundation (originally $77) for just $58 with code CELEBRATE at Dermstore! Sale ends August 25, 2019.

Culpo, a former Miss Universe, included this Maifanshi Aqua Foundation in her top beauty picks when talking to Well and Good: “Koh Gen Do is amazing because it’s so moisturizing. I also like to combine their foundation with their Aqua Foundation Illuminator and that’s like my favorite combination ever.”

Meanwhile, Lohan’s makeup artist, Rob Scheppy, told Refinery29 that this foundation is key to the actress’ honey-like complexion: “I like Koh Gen Do’s Aqua Foundation. It isn’t heavy and leaves the skin dewy, so you can still see the gorgeous skin underneath.” That explains why Lohan’s skin looks amazing, but we can still spot her famous freckles!

Shoppers say this long-wearing liquid foundation “stays dewy and fresh all day long.” One said it was “truly unparalleled,” before gushing even further, noting how it “has a gorgeous luminosity to it, and best of all, it truly feels weightless.” Another mentioned how it “never makes [them] look cakey or clogs [their] pores,” while others commented on the “beautiful natural finish!”

See it: Get the Koh Gen Do Maifanshi Aqua Foundation (originally $77) for just $58 with code CELEBRATE at Dermstore! Sale ends August 25, 2019.

Koh Gen Do formulated this sweat- and oil-resistant foundation to be “reflective of a post-glow after a facial treatment.” It contains clean, natural ingredients, including nourishing minerals from the deep waters of Bretagne, France. Oui, s’il vous plaît!

This foundation also contains gloss film powder, which may help it adhere to skin for better coverage, and T3 oil, a blend of jojoba oil, olive squalene and shea butter to leave skin feeling hydrated and soft. Some matte foundations leave our face dry and ready to crack at any moment, so we are seriously loving this!

To use this Aqua foundation, start off by priming, and then apply in sheer, buildable layers, using hands, a sponge or a brush — whichever we prefer! Pat the foundation into the skin at all angles to create a blurring effect. Need more coverage? Let the first layer set and then apply another! Finish up by setting with either powder or a setting spray. Voila! Dewy perfection!

This foundation is currently available in seven shades. It’s made with no artificial fragrances or colors, so those with sensitive skin can rejoice. Glass skin is just a few swipes away!

See it: Get the Koh Gen Do Maifanshi Aqua Foundation (originally $77) for just $58 with code CELEBRATE at Dermstore! Sale ends August 25, 2019.

Looking for something else? Check out more from Koh Gen Do here and other foundation here! Shop the rest of the 2019 Dermstore Anniversary sale here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!