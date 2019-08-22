



We have learned so much from watching Queer Eye since its epic Netflix revival. We’ve learned how to dress for our body, how to communicate with our loved ones, how to decorate our home, how to take care of our hair and how to prepare quick meals that taste like heaven. We obviously binged season four as soon as it came out, but that doesn’t mean we have to wait for the season five premiere to learn more from the Fab Five!

It’s no secret that we’re skincare fanatics, so as soon as we realized the 2019 Dermstore Anniversary Sale was happening, we knew this was our chance to grab a luxury moisturizer for an amazing price. But where to start? We decided to turn to everyone’s favorite corgi-loving chef, Antoni Porowski, for inspiration, and we were not let down by his pick!

See it: Get the Colbert MD Nutrify & Protect Day moisturizer (originally $130) for just $98 with code CELEBRATE at Dermstore! Sale ends August 25, 2019.

Porowski is a genius in the kitchen and we’ve learned so much just from watching him on Queer Eye, but now he’s showing us how to cook up a radiant complexion, too. He told Into the Gloss all about his favorite products, and this Colbert MD moisturizer, currently under $100, made the cut!

“For moisturizer, I need one that’s not oily, because I’m naturally so oily — I just blotted my face a second ago,” Porowski said. “I also need moisturizers to seal well for flights. I’ve destroyed many bags from things exploding.” His choice? This Nutrify & Protect day lotion. He says he uses it and then follows up with SPF, which is how we know he’s serious about skincare!

This moisturizer claims to hydrate at a cellular level, all the while targeting every issue from acne, to wrinkles and crow’s feet, to hyperpigmentation and more. The sulfate-free, paraben-free and cruelty-free formula comes in a sleek, silvery pump bottle and packs an impressive list of key ingredients.

This moisturizer contains tremella mushroom extract, a natural source of hyaluronic acid, along with extra hyaluronic acid added in! This may mean hastened collagen production, extreme hydration and fewer wrinkles! It also contains Tibetan goji berry, which is rich in antioxidants and may reverse sun damage, and coenzyme Q10, which may neutralize free radicals to stop the clock on aging!

Colbert MD was founded by board-certified dermatologist Dr. David Colbert, so we know every product in the collection is made to work past surface level. Everything is infused with the brand’s Triad Delivery System, which claims to release active nutrients topically onto skin while simultaneously penetrating the dermis with active ingredients for deep rejuvenation!

Use this moisturizer once a day in the morning after cleansing and toning face, with any serums or treatments in between, and follow up with sunscreen to protect skin even further. Scoring such a luxe skincare find for under $100 like this is such a win, and seeing Porowski’s flawless skin on Queer Eye, we know we’re in for some good skin days ahead!

