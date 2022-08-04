Heatwave Essential: Save 25% on This Popular Pack of Anti-Chafing Shorts

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s been hot lately. Hot, hot, hot. We feel relieved on days when it finally dips down below 90 degrees, and we know other places have it even worse. This heatwave is real, and we’ve got the sweat to show for it. It’s had an impact on our summer activities and daily life — and it’s definitely leading to some changes in our wardrobe!

We’ve opted for tank tops, shorts, dresses and skirts whenever possible this summer, knowing it’s been simply too hot for sleeves or long pants. The issue with dresses and skirts, however, is thigh chafing. We love the breeziness, but we don’t love the pain, irritation, rashes, bumps and broken skin that chafing can bring. It’s time to make a move!

Get the Wirarpa Cotton Anti-Chafing Soft Biker Shorts, 4-Pack (originally $36) for just $26 at Amazon! P​​lease note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 4, 2022, but are subject to change.

There are some anti-chafe powders and lotions out there, but they can be very messy, and they often don’t last long enough to keep us comfy throughout the day. We like having a physical barrier to secure our comfort instead — but there are rules! If we’re adding an extra layer of fabric underneath our clothing, it needs to keep us cool and not restrict our movement at all. Wirarpa’s shorts are our favorite!

These shorts are a huge hit on Amazon too, with tons of reviews. They’re made with 95% brushed cotton and 5% spandex, so you know they’ll be breathable, soft and stretchy. They have a soft waistband that doesn’t come up too high and doesn’t roll down, plus a gusseted crotch for freedom of movement. The legs also have an eight-inch inseam, making them long enough to prevent chafing at the inner thighs but short enough that they should remain invisible under most dresses and skirts!

These shorts, which can also be worn on their own, as part of your outfit, even come in six different four-packs. Grab all black, all beige or all white, or try a mix of three — plus grey. Want something more colorful? Check out the other packs, bringing shades of purple, green, yellow and more into the mix!

