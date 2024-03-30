Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Now that spring is finally here, there’s a good chance you’ll experience an annoyingly wet, rainy morning commute — unfortunately! Whether you prefer rain boots or umbrellas, this is a perfect time to acquire spring essentials that’ll keep you covered and dry. We found a flexible rain jacket that will become your new spring staple — and it’s only $31 at Amazon!

This Arctix Women’s Brook Rain Jacket is excellent for staying dry during a transitional spring rain shower. It uses a 100% polyester material along with weatherproofing for a durable and breathable alternative. Also, this jacket has Arctix’s ThermaTech insulation for warmth and comfort and ThermaLock coating to keep the body’s temperature cool.

Get the Arctix Women’s Brook Rain Jacket for $31 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of March 30, 2024, but may be subject to change.

Although the thought of styling a rain jacket isn’t typically front of mind, you could do it! But rain jackets pair well with anything — jeans, sweats, leggings, or skirts — and you could wear this with those accouterments as well as with sneakers, sandals, heels, etc. Further, this jacket comes in three colors and has an XS to 2X size range.

In regards to this functional jacket, one Amazon reviewer gushed, “This rain jacket is very high quality. I’m impressed with the quality, and it is comfortable to wear. I love that it also blocks wind and fits true to size.”

Another reviewer added, “I love Arctix’s Women’s Brook Rain Jacket when the weather is inclement, and the dogs still need a walk. I found that the jacket fits well, the hood is very practical, and I don’t get a lot of dampness through the sleeves. I am ecstatic with the quality of the jacket as it rivals more costly name-recognized brands.”

For those who hate the icky rainy days of spring, you should opt for this Arctix rain jacket for an option that could become your new closet essential!

