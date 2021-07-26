Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’re an athlete, you know how important it is to wear the right sneakers — and that’s particularly true for long-distance runners. You don’t want your sneakers to interrupt your workout and throw you off your A game! But here’s the thing: Even if you’re not a runner, scoring the right pair of sneakers to support and comfort your feet is a must!

The downside to scooping up a high-quality pair of sneakers is that they can get pretty expensive. When you’re looking for the best of the best, shelling out more cash is expected — but today is not that day! The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is happening right now and we found this amazing pair of sneakers from ASICS for $60 off!

These running shoes are made for durability. They have an excellent lightweight feel and are also flexible, which can give your feet full mobility. Plus, there’s ample cushioning and arch support, causing multiple shoppers to exclaim that the “stability” they feel while running is incredible! Even if you’re not a workout enthusiast and are simply in the market for a comfortable shoe to walk or run errands in, reviewers say that this is a strong option!

One shopper even said that these ASICS sneakers have “the best fit” they have come across in their quest for the perfect sneakers, and another notes that “[the ASICS] were 100% comfortable right out of the box.” Not having to need to break these sneakers in is a major plus. You can hit the ground running — literally!

At the moment, these running shoes are up for grabs in a handful of different colors. There are lighter and darker versions, and there’s sure to be at least one pair that complements your personal style. We can’t imagine a better time to cop new kicks than during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! If you’ve been reluctant to pick up an amazing pair of workout shoes because they’re seriously out of your price range, this is a deal that’s practically made for you. Act fast before your size or favorite pair sells out!

