13 Relaxed Pieces in the Nordstrom Sale That Are Secretly Ultra-Flattering

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We are pretty much over tight clothing — not like we were ever quite in love with it in the first place. We wore it because we liked the way it looked, not because it was more comfortable than wearing looser, more relaxed clothes. Every time we wore something that required shapewear, especially, we questioned why we were making ourselves so miserable.

So what if we could wear looser, comfier clothing that’s actually even more flattering than those tighter styles? It’s time to kick your skinny jeans and bodycon dresses to the curb, because these comfy picks from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale are about to majorly upgrade your wardrobe — and your overall happiness and confidence. Grab our faves below while they’re on sale!

1. These Wide-Leg Pants

Wide-leg pants are a must for any modern day fashionista, and we love these specifically for the way they drape against the body and focus on the natural waist. They’re comfy like sweats but can be worn out to impress!

Get the Vero Moda Lucy Rib Pants (originally $55) for just $36 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

2. This Floral Dress

Leave the organ-squeezing sculpting shorts at home, because you won’t need them with this beautiful floral dress. It still highlights the waist but it keeps things relaxed elsewhere so you can enjoy high tea (or fast food) to your heart’s content!

Get the Julia Jordan Ruffle Neck Flutter Sleeve A-Line Dress (originally $129) for just $77 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

3. This Twisted Tank

The twisted hem on this tank automatically adds a flattering element, even while the rest of it takes things easy with its soft knit fabric!

Get the Zella Twist Front Tank (originally $35) for just $23 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

4. This Oversized Tee

This long-sleeve tee is just the right amount of oversized, and the tie-dye print is all kinds of cool!

Get the Free People Be Free Tie Dye Oversize Long Sleeve T-Shirt (originally $58) for just $39 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

5. These Cozy Shorts

Denim shorts can be cute…until they start riding up and trying to ruin your life. These mega-soft shorts eliminate that problem, and they’re versatile too!

Get the BP. Cozy Shorts (originally $29) for just $16 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

6. This T-Shirt Dress

A T-shirt dress like this is such an easy upgrade to your everyday wardrobe. Just slip it on and you automatically have a chic outfit!

Get the Madewell Rib T-Shirt Dress (originally $70) for just $45 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

7. This Long Cardigan

This cardigan is cozy to the extreme, and its long-line hem will add a seriously sleek, elongating effect to your look!

Get the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Long Cardigan (originally $120) for just $75 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

8. This Satin Skirt

Once you try on a fluid satin skirt like this, you may never want to see a pencil skirt again. We love its flattering drapey design and how it’s made to “flutter” with every step!

Get the Asymmetric Satin Skirt (originally $69) for just $40 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

9. These Cargo Jeans

Welcome to the new cargo pants movement. These straight-leg jeans are roomy and come with extra pockets like your typical cargos, but they’re so much more stylish, modern and figure-loving!

Get the BDG Urban Outfitters Patchwork High Waist Straight Leg Jeans (originally $78) for just $46 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

10. This Cropped Crew Neck

Crew-neck sweatshirts don’t all look the same. Sometimes they look like this: cropped with dropped shoulders and made from “buttery-soft” brushed jersey!

Get the Beyond Yoga Brushed Up Crop Sweatshirt (originally $75) for just $50 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

11. This Slouchy Lounge Set

These next-level pajamas are musts for lazy days at home, but we’ll definitely be mixing and matching them with other pieces for leaving the house too!

Get the Honeydew Intimates Sun Lover Lounge Set (originally $54) for just $35 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

12. This Jumpsuit (Yes, Jumpsuit)

You’d never know this jumpsuit was a jumpsuit upon seeing it, but it’s all one piece — even down to the golden hardware at the waist. We love how the dark fitted top and the patterned, wide-leg bottoms create such a flattering silhouette!

Get the Eliza J Twoffer Wide-Leg Jumpsuit (originally $168) for just $99.90 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

13. This Tank Dress

Part tank, part dress, this piece is all boho-chic. We adore the watercolor effect on the floral print and the flouncy hem. Wear with jeans, leggings or maybe biker shorts!

Get the Free People Madison Print Tank Dress (originally $88) for just $60 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

Looking for more? Shop all women’s fashion in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!