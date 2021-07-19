11 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Fashion Deals You’ll Want to Nab ASAP

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We are just getting started with shopping the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Have we already added about a billion things to our cart? Perhaps. Have we already placed a few orders? Maybe. But the deals just keep on popping up, and there’s still so much time left to nab all of these iconic pieces while they’re marked way, way down!

Obviously, we’re all about browsing the fashion section right now. With over 100 new brands added to the sale this year, we just can’t help discovering favorite after favorite. In fact, we just picked out 11 more favorites we want to wear as soon as possible. We’d be wearing them right now if we could! Check them out below and grab your faves before they sell out:

1. This Relaxed Button-Up

Rails was one of the first brands we searched for in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale because we remembered seeing awesome button-up deals in years past. We scored yet again this year with this “just-roomy-enough” top!

Get the Rails Hunter Button-Up Shirt (originally $158) for just $99.90 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

2. These Mega-Chic Mules

The right shoes can totally elevate an entire outfit, and we have no doubt that these chain-accented mules could upgrade even the most casual of looks!

Get the Steve Madden Finn chain Pointed Toe Mule (originally $90) for just $60 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

3. This Puff-Sleeve Top

This rib-knit top comes in the most beautiful colors, and we adore the subtlety of the puff sleeves. You could definitely dress this piece up or down!

Get the 1.STATE Puff Sleeve Rib Knit Top (originally $59) for just $39 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

4. This Drop-Waist Dress

Your new summer uniform is officially on sale at Nordstrom! This dress’ adjustable waistband and stretchy jersey fabric are the definition of comfort!

Get the Sweaty Betty Take It Easy Drop Waist Dress (originally $78) for just $50 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

5. These Light-Wash Jeans

These jeans have a high waistband and cropped, straight legs. Pair them with any tee, tank or blouse — and check out how that button fly upgrades the look even further!

Get the BP. High Waist Button Fly Mom Jeans (originally $45) for just $30 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

6. This Versatile Chemise

So many Nordstrom reviewers are wearing this ruffled chemise as a dress, and we’re totally on board. It’s too beautiful to be kept solely at home!

Get the Free People Intimately FP Adella Frilled Chemise (originally $88) for just $55 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

7. This Off-the-Shoulder Blouse

We’re absolutely swooning over the romance of this chiffon blouse and its ruffle details!

Get the CeCe Off the Shoulder Ruffle Cuff Blouse (originally $99) for just $66 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

8. These Top-Notch Leggings

Style-wise, these leggings obviously stand out, but they’re also moisture-wicking and have flatlock seams to keep you comfy even during the sweatiest workouts!

Get the Beyond Yoga Lux High Waist Leggings (originally $79) for just $50 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

9. This Floral Dress

This dress has royal vibes to it — it reminds Us of something we might see Duchess Kate wear, for example!

Get the Julia Jordan Ruffle Neck Flutter Sleeve A-Line Dress (originally $129) for just $77 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

10. This Spacious Designer Tote

This Ted Baker tote is large and durable so you can carry around all of your daily essentials and still have plenty of room for extras. It also has a removable shoulder strap!

Get the Ted Baker Naahla Large Tote (originally $159) for just $95 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

11. This Silky Cami

This adjustable cami is a beautiful, minimal essential for your closet, ready for date night, girls night and everything in between!

Get the Halogen Woven Camisole (originally $39) for just $23 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

Looking for more? Shop the rest of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!