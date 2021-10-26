This Statement-Making Ribbed Sweater Has Shoppers Instantly Smitten

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The unofficial uniform that dominates autumn tends to involve a classic sweater, jeans and ankle booties. Truthfully, we pretty much wear a variation of these three items on a daily basis — and if you love feeling comfy and cozy too, you probably do the same thing!

But when we invest in this aesthetic, there’s a slight problem: All of our ensembles start to look the same. That’s why we like to shake things up by shopping for staple pieces with little twists. If you’re in the market for a sweater that’s more exciting than a standard crewneck or V-neck, we’re crushing on this ribbed version from ASTR the Label!

Get the ASTR the Label Cold Shoulder Mock Neck Sweater with free shipping for $69, available at Nordstrom!

The more that we learned about this sweater, the more we became captivated by its simple yet chic nature. What instantly jumped were the cold-shoulder cutouts on each arm that show a touch of extra skin. This would be a great sweater to style for a date night — even when it’s extra chilly outside! A jacket or scarf will easily keep you warm as you strut your stuff from the Lyft to the lounge.

Additionally, we’re big fans of the slight mock neck, which resembles a traditional halter style. The cutouts teamed with the neckline actually give this sweater an interesting off-the-shoulder vibe that’s sultry and flattering!

In terms of more subtle details that elevate this piece, there are shimmering metallic threads woven throughout the ribbed knit to give it a hint of sparkle. It’s not too overwhelming — it’s just right! In fact, you might have to zoom in on the picture to truly see the shimmer effect. It’s a glamorous choice that’s meant to stun in person!

This sweater is up for grabs in black and grey — two shades that are always on rotation in cold-weather wardrobes. You can dress them up with faux-leather leggings, suede mini skirts or even satin midi skirts for any holiday dinners on the calendar. Of course, you can keep it casual with jeans and white sneakers for a brunch. This sweater seriously reminds Us that basics are far from boring. They’re beyond fabulous!

