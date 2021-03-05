10 Celebrity-Narrated Audiobooks on Audible — Start Listening for Free

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We love audiobooks. Our favorite kind to listen to, however, would have to be the celebrity memoirs. Being able to hear the actual voice of the celebrity telling their own stories from their own heart is really a game-changer when listening to a book. You can really feel their words. We also love when a famous actor narrates another book, because they’re obviously so talented at relaying the emotion and acting out the characters!

Our go-to for listening to audiobooks, of course, is Audible. It’s easily the top audiobook service out there, with a simple interface and a huge, huge, huge collection of books, from celebrity memoirs, to fiction, to podcasts, to science fiction, to self development and basically every other genre you can think of. It even has some exclusives!

The best part? You can start listening on Audible today for free. Sign up for the 30-day trial to get started. We’ve rounded up 10 celebrity-narrated memoirs to get you going!

Dear Girls by Ali Wong

Ali Wong is one of the funniest women on the planet, so we know that being able to hear her “intimate tales, untold secrets and advice for living your best life” is going to be a wild ride!

Download Dear Girls by Ali Wong for free with an Audible trial!

The Meaning of Mariah Carey by Mariah Carey

We simply love listening to Mariah Carey‘s voice, whether she’s singing or speaking. In this book, she walks us through her life and decades-long career, letting on us in on some little known truths!

Download The Meaning of Mariah Carey by Mariah Carey for free with an Audible trial!

Down the Rabbit Hole by Holly Madison

The secrets of the Playboy Mansion: revealed! Holly Madison, former star of The Girls Next Door, went deep in her memoir about her past as a Playboy Bunny, and the stories are endlessly intriguing!

Download Down the Rabbit Hole by Holly Madison for free with an Audible trial!

Over the Top by Jonathan Van Ness

This book by Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness, a.k.a. JVN, covers the hairstylist’s life, from a tough childhood to finding stardom as an adult. There are some intense stories, but also so many incredible lessons to learn from them — and obviously plenty of laughs!

Download Over the Top by Jonathan Van Ness for free with an Audible trial!

The Answer Is… by Alex Trebek

We’ll always miss Alex Trebek, but we love that we can listen to his anecdotes and thoughts through this audiobook, released just last year. Ken Jennings, the greatest Jeopardy! champion ever, also co-narrates!

Download The Answer Is… by Alex Trebek for free with an Audible trial!

Troublemaker by Leah Remini

The book that started a revolution. Leah Remini, who was raised in Scientology, left the church years ago, and Troublemaker reveals the truth about her tumultuous relationship with the polarizing organization. Remini’s charisma is also perfect for audiobook format!

Download Troublemaker by Leah Remini for free with an Audible trial!

Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me? by Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling’s first memoir, Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me?, is always one of our top recommendations, even a full decade after its release. Timeless, hilarious stories!

Download Nothing Like I Imagined by Mindy Kaling for free with an Audible trial!

This Is Just My Face by Gabourey Sidibe

If you think you love Gabourey Sidibe now, wait until you listen to her audiobook and hear her stories about her time as a “phone sex ‘talker'” and her unique childhood — plus her unique rise to fame!

Download This Is Just My Face by Gabourey Sidibe for free with an Audible trial!

Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey

He’s one of the biggest actors in the world, and now you can hear his life through his words. Matthew McConaughey has been keeping diaries for 35 years, and he fleshes out those entries in this book!

Download Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey for free with an Audible trial!

True Love by Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez accidentally began writing this book when she was on tour years ago, and we’re so happy it turned into the personal story it did, discussing topics like divorce and self-reflection. We love this inside look into J. Lo’s life!

Download True Love by Jennifer Lopez for free with an Audible trial!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!