Katie Holmes Rocked a Chic Checkered Tote and We Found 1 Just Like It

There are a few types of celebrities out there. While some love to post every detail of their lives for millions of followers to see, others prefer to keep a lower profile. Katie Holmes is a longtime member of the latter group. She generally stays out of the spotlight, but has recently been snapped out and about around New York City in a series of fashion-forward outfits.

The actress is known for her laid-back and casual style. During a day out with boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr., she was spotted in a simple ensemble that was elevated with a checkered tote bag. While we’re not sure who designed her sleek carryall, we found a similar style for under $30 on Amazon — and it even comes with a wallet!

Get the xinblueCo Buffalo Plaid Tote And Wallet Set for just $29, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 5, 2021, but are subject to change.



Holmes’ black and white tote made a serious statement, and instantly leveled up her all-black look. While the bag we’re crushing on has more of a traditional plaid vibe in comparison to her houndstooth-like pattern, both bags have a subtle elegance.

This bag has a very straightforward design — it offers a single magnetic clasp which keeps it together, plus one large space to house all of your everyday essentials. There are also two side pockets where you should be able to fit a reusable water bottle or an umbrella, which is ultra-convenient. There’s also one smaller zip-up pocket on the inside where you can store your important belongings. Basically, there’s more than enough room for anything you may need!

The best part about the purse we found is that it comes with a matching pouch! If you want to stay more organized, the pouch can definitely help you do that — or you can use it as a wallet. While this is far from an exact replica of Holmes’ bag, it’s an easy way to trial the trend and add some practical glamour to your closet!

