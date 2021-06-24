88% Noticed a Reduction in Skin Flushing With This Anti-Redness Concentrate

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

You know when you can just feel your cheeks warming up, and you can only imagine how red your face is turning? Some of us try to combat this with green CC creams, but those only provide a temporary cover-up, and they often don’t work super well or fade throughout the day. We need something that fights off that redness from the source!

If you have rosacea, there’s a good chance you’ve tried a redness-reducing cream or prescription product before. If you were disappointed in the results, don’t let that get you down. There is an answer out there, and it might just be Avène’s Antirougeurs FORT Soothing Concentrate!

This is an intensive redness-prone skin treatment that many reviewers have found to be life-changing. One called it a “miracle worker,” while multiple others agreed that it “works better than the one prescribed by the dermatologist.” Shoppers love how it’s “effective and gentle” and note that it’s “the first product that has had such a quick and noticeable effect.” One says their cheeks “don’t get as hot” as they use to, another noted how it’s “made a huge difference for [their] broken capillaries” and one even said their “rosacea is close to gone” after just one month of use!

In an efficacy study on 68 subjects with rosacea sub-type 1, it was also found that 88% of participants noticed a visible reduction in skin flushing after using this product, while 84% noticed a decrease in moderate to severe redness. We’re liking our chances!

This concentrate claims to reduce redness, nourish skin and reduce the appearance of swelling, even calming sensitive skin. It has a velvety texture that may be hydrating and soothing to apply, and it contains lovely ingredients like shea butter and the brand’s Avène Thermal Spring Water. We also love seeing that it’s free of fragrances, parabens, wheat, mineral oil and animal products.

This product is recommended for all skin types, so it doesn’t matter if you’re red and oily or red and dry. Simply apply on clean skin in and morning and/or evening to red areas like your cheeks or nose. The tube has a precision nozzle so you can perfectly target localized areas where redness persists.

Feeling calmer just thinking about it? Just imagine how your skin will feel after it experiences the power of this concentrate for the first time!

