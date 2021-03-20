These Trendy Tie-Dye Pajamas Are Made for Snapping So Many Selfies

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Are you sick of the tie-dye trend yet? We certainly aren’t! Honestly, we’re always going to be huge fans of the popular print — any clothing item that can instantly put you in a good mood and brighten your day is more than welcome in our closet.

While tie-dye looks adorable on everything from sweatshirts to socks, it’s especially powerful on pajamas! Don’t believe Us? Just watch: You’re going to take so many cute selfies in this super affordable set from Azokoe. It comes in a variety of shades and styles, so prepare to get the trendiest beauty sleep ever.

Get the Azokoe Women’s Tie Dye Printed Pajamas Set for prices starting at just $10, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 14, 2020, but are subject to change.



This set comes complete with a top and coordinating bottom, and there’s slight variation throughout the selection. There’s a short-sleeve version, a long-sleeve crewneck and a lightweight hoodie — so make your selection based on your temperature preferences. If the air conditioning is always blasting in your home, perhaps a hoodie is the way to go! Always hot? Go for the tee! All of these perfect picks come with jogger-style sweatpants to complete your PJ look.

As for the tie-dye component of these PJs, there are a few different styles to choose from as well. While there are dreamier, smokier versions that are so creative, others have the more traditional pinwheel style. Some of the tie-dye sets are more colorful, and the choice is truly yours. Tie-dye is the new neutral, so we say go bold!

Azokoe Women’s Tie Dye Printed Pajamas Set

Best of all, tie-dye tends to look amazing in pictures. Being at home more often than usual doesn’t exactly allow for endless photo ops — but when you’re in stylish loungewear like this, you’ll be instantly inclined to share with your social media followers! Plus, this set doesn’t have to be reserved for Netflix on the sofa and bedtime. Throw on some Stan Smiths and run a quick errand — we bet everyone will be beyond jealous. This is our absolute favorite PJ set of the moment, and we’re confident you’re going to love it as much as we do!

