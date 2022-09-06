Shoppers Say This $25 Anti-Aging Moisturizer Is Seriously ‘Underrated’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

What do you look for in a moisturizer? It’s one of the absolute musts we tell people they need in their skincare routine, along with a cleanser and sunscreen. For hydrated, protected, youthful skin, a high-quality moisturizer is something you simply cannot skip. It’s a daily essential!

We always check the key ingredients of a moisturizer, see how reviewers feel about it and decide if it’s worth the price. We’re not just going to grab the first one we see on the shelf at the drugstore, but we’re not going to automatically spend $100 or more on a luxury pick either. Sometimes the answer is waiting on Amazon!

Get the Baebody Collagen Moisturizer for just $25 at Amazon! Subscribe to save! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 6, 2022, but are subject to change.

Baebody is a cult-favorite brand for many skincare lovers out there, and we’re here to spread the word. When it comes to great products, we’re not ones to gatekeep! Shoppers even say this moisturizer measures up to others that are four times the price. Plus, this is such a great collagen option if you only shop vegan, cruelty-free skincare!

This organic face cream features plant-based collagen designed to mirror the amino acid structure the collagen already in your body. Your collagen production naturally slows as you age, so supplementing it can be a big help in keeping skin youthful. Squalene also joins the key ingredients list — a popular product for balancing oil production — along with a peptide complex and anti-inflammatory jojoba oil!

This anti-aging collagen moisturizer has a lightweight, silky texture that’s non-oily and made to suit all skin types. It may help even out skin tone, decrease blotchiness, smooth out your complexion and of course provide some plumping hydration. It claims to create a protective barrier on the skin, helping to protect against damage and signs of aging created by UV rays, pollution, stress and more. It’s also free of parabens, sulfates, phthalates, gluten and GMOs!

You can use this moisturizer every day, day and night, after cleansing. You’re bound to love the airless pump dispenser too on the jar. Not only is it more sanitary than other products, but it’s fun to use. A win-win!

