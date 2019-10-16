Score Celeb-Approved Athleisure for 25% Off From Bandier for a Limited Time!





Our favorite fashion craze that’s come about in the last couple of years is definitely the athleisure trend. We love that it’s become acceptable to wear workout clothes outside of the gym, and adore how we can take a basic pair of leggings and turn them into a cute, comfy and fashion-forward outfit — all at the same time!

At the forefront of this trend are the celebs that are snapped by the paparazzi rocking all of the coolest athletic gear while running errands or grabbing coffee. Of course, we want to know exactly what brands they’re wearing so that we can get our hands on their favorite pieces! Most of the brands that celebs are obsessed with are sold through Bandier, which is an amazing one-stop-shop for all of your athleisure needs. And it just so happens that right now the online boutique is having a sitewide 25% off Friends & Family Sale!

We’ve rounded up a couple of the most-loved celebrity brands that you can shop right now on Bandier to take advantage of this limited time discount. Hurry and get to shopping — this discount is only available through October 18, 2019!

1. LNDR

Athleisure queen Gigi Hadid has been spotted rocking leggings from this brand, but we personally fell head over heels for this geometric longline sports bra from LNDR. It’s perfect to pair with some black high waist leggings and a bomber jacket for a casual fall day.

See it: Get the LNDR Rocket Sports Bra for $68 available at Bandier! Plus, get 25% off sitewide now through October 18, 2019!

2. Wesley Vintage

We’re obsessed with this hoodie that none other than Gigi Hadid was also recently spotted hitting the streets in! Its tie dye print is perfect for lazy days when we still want our hoodies to have some style. Pick up the matching sweats that go with it for the full Hadid supermodel look!

See it: Get the Wesley Vintage Raglan Hoodie for $145 available at Bandier! Plus, get 25% off sitewide now through October 18, 2019!

3. Koral

Celebs are loving the sheen that these leggings from Koral have and can’t seem to stop wearing them. We’re talking the likes of Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian, plus countless other major names have been spotted out and about in this brand. These leggings in particular give any casual look some extra edge that we adore!

See it: Get the Koral Lustrous High Rise Legging for $88 available at Bandier! Plus, get 25% off sitewide now through October 18, 2019!

4. Alo

Kendall Jenner, Olivia Palermo, Bella Hadid, Alessandra Ambrosio and Selena Gomez are just a handful of the names that have been photographed in Alo athletic wear. This Los Angeles-based yoga brand is a hit with celebs, so we’re sure that it will be a major hit with Us too!

See it: Get the Alo High Waist Airbrush Capri for $75 available at Bandier! Plus, get 25% off sitewide now through October 18, 2019!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out all of the athletic and athleisure items available from Bandier here!

