This Bold Topshop Pajama-Inspired Shirt Is Perfect for Day or Night





Have you ever woken up in the morning for work and just didn’t feeling like getting out of bed? We’ve all definitely been there, and even when we do emerge from beneath the sheets, it’s a struggle to take our comfy pajamas off and throw on office outfits for the day!

Well, what if we told you that we’ve found a piece of clothing that looks and feels just like pajamas — but can be styled to work in a professional setting? We honestly thought it sounded too good to be true, until we laid our eyes on this adorable shirt from Topshop that changed everything for Us!

See it: Get the Topshop Satin Button-Up Shirt (originally $75) on sale for just $38, available from Nordstrom!

We instantly fell in love with this Topshop Satin Button-Up Shirt the minute that we saw it. It has a slinkiness to it that’s definitely appealing, and we’re obsessed with its pajama-inspired feel. Even the light, almost pale blue color is super dreamy. It’s definitely a top for the adventurous and crafty fashionista, and we want it in our closets ASAP! Plus, it’s on sale right now for 50% off, which is a bargain we can get behind.

Based on the old-school, classic silk pajama sets that you often see in films from the ’60s, this shirt looks exactly what you would think a PJ top looks like. It has a relaxed notched collar with buttons running down the front. The buttons are made of a tortoiseshell-like material that adds to the vintage feel of this blouse. It has long sleeves that are cuffed with button closures on the wrists, as well as a single square open pocket on the side of the chest that enhances this top’s sleepwear vibe.

You wouldn’t necessarily think that this top can be worn in the daytime, but that’s where styling comes into play. It’s absolutely possible to get away with wearing this shirt to bed and wear it to work the next day. Can’t see how? We can show you!

As we all know, pretty much anything that’s black looks elegant. That same rule applies for any outfit that includes a black article of clothing in it. Pair it with some black skinny jeans or a faux leather skirt and this top instantly is ready for a night on the town. Wear it tucked into black slacks and throw on a blazer over it and you’re ready for a board meeting. Tuck this shirt into some blue jeans with some sneakers and you’re all set for a sporting event. Do you see what we’re getting at here? The possibilities are endless!

This Topshop blouse was created to make an unconventional statement, and we can’t wait to experiment with it. It was also definitely made with the lazy girl in mind, which we always appreciate.

