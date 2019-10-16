You Won’t Believe That These Suede Booties Are Actually Waterproof!





Leather and suede shoes are an amazing investment. Whether you’re buying some fabulously luxe sneakers or boots, we turn to materials like these for long-lasting durability and effortless style when it comes to our footwear. There is one issue that we often come across though. Leather may be somewhat water-resistant, but it’s not a material that is totally waterproof — and suede can be easily destroyed with just a light drizzle.

As a result, many of our chicest shoes are prone to water damage, such as stretching out and losing their shape (not to mention color). Plus, that uncomfortable coupling of wet feet and socks that happens when we’re unexpectedly caught in a rainstorm is no fun at all. But this pair of suede booties that we found are equipped with waterproofing properties that can shield us from all of those issues. We seriously couldn’t believe that these shoes exist!

See it: Get the Blondo Liam Waterproof Bootie with prices starting at $130, available on Zappos!

These booties from Blondo are a true miracle, if you ask Us. Not only are they absolutely adorable, they come outfitted with waterproofing technology that makes them unstoppable against unexpected wet weather. The upper is made out of premium waterproof suede, and the seams are sealed with Aquaprotect® waterproof construction for extra reinforcement. They’re designed for both protection as well as comfort, with a number of amazing features that make these booties super easy to wear.

Each shoe has zippers on either side — one basic zip closer on the inside of the heel and a fun, decorative tassel on the outside of the heel for some added style flair. The double zipper closures make for an easy slip-on style that’s quick to throw on when you’re in a rush. These booties also feature a rounded, slightly pointed toe as well as a 1 1/2″ leather-stacked block heel that adds just the right amount of height. You can also choose between two widths — medium and wide — to guarantee a proper fit.

These booties come in five different colorways to choose from. You can pick up a pair of black suede, dark taupe suede, grey suede or a lighter taupe “mushroom” suede. There is also a dark brown nubuck pair that you can select if you prefer the traditional leather look to the suede options. The all-black option definitely has a more elegant feel, while the other brown alternatives give off a western vibe. Which pair you choose depends on the look that you’re going for, but there truly are no wrong options here!

Brave the rain or even the snow with confidence with these booties from Blondo. They are definitely cuter than any other pair of waterproof shoes that we’ve seen on the market, so you can’t go wrong with ordering a pair for yourself right now — just in time for the fall season!

