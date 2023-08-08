Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Shop With Us

Channel Barbie’s Dreamhouse With 13 Home Finds You Would Never Guess Came From Walmart

By
Walmart
Walmart

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Anyone else still thinking about the Barbie movie non-stop? Our brain is on an endless loop of America Ferrera’s moving monologue, Ryan Gosling’s performance of “I’m Just Ken” and Margot Robbie’s iconic Barbie wardrobe. Now that Greta Gerwig has made history as the first female director with sole directing credit on a billion-dollar movie (you go, girl!), we wanted to honor the film with Barbie-inspired items for your home.

Furnish your own Barbie Dreamhouse (or your Mojo Dojo Casa House) with these 13 pink home goods from Walmart! From velvet chairs to floral shower curtains, these feminine finds will add some sunshine to your space.

Retro-Inspired Microwave

Nostalgia Retro 0.7 cu. ft. 700-Watt Countertop Microwave Oven Pink
Nostalgia Products
Blast from the past! This retro-inspired microwave harkens back to the era Barbie was created (the ’50s). But this device is much more modern, featuring 12 cooking settings, an LED display, five power levels and 700-watts of power.
$105.99On Sale: $99.99You Save 6%
See it!

Cowgirl Framed Art

Stupell Pink Country Cowgirl Boots Beauty & Fashion Painting Black Framed Art Print Wall Art
Stupell Industries
Yee-haw! Embrace your inner cowgirl with this pink print of cowboy boots. Perfect gift for a Swiftie.
$53.99On Sale: $35.40You Save 34%
See it!

Ceramic Succulent Pot

Mainstays 4 Artificial Succulent in Geometric Print White Ceramic Pot
Flora Bunda Inc
If you have trouble keeping plants alive like Us, then you’ll appreciate this artificial succulent. The gold ceramic pot looks so luxe and the succulent looks so real!
$9.97
See it!

Mermaid Shell Lamp

Your Zone Mermaid Shell with Multi-color Changing Pearl Table Lamp
Idea Nuova
Mother of pearl! This color-changing pearl lamp is a unique work of art.
$12.97
See it!

Velvet Seashell Vanity Chair

Duhome Velvet Makeup Accent Chair for Living Room Bedroom Makeup Vanity Chair with Back Pink and Gold
Duhome Inc.
Speaking of shells, this seashell-shaped accent chair is pretty in pink! Upholstered in soft velvet, this padded chair will elevate any space.
$161.49
See it!

Barbie Throw Blanket

Barbie Kids Fleece Throw 46 x60 Pink
Franco Manufacturing
Come on Barbie, let’s go party! Stay cozy in this Barbie throw blanket. Great for kids or kids at heart!
$18.60On Sale: $14.88You Save 20%
See it!

Rose Tea Glass Goblets

The Pioneer Woman Amelia 14.7-Ounce Rose Tea Goblets Set of 4
Gibson Overseas Inc.
Raise a glass to these rose tea goblets! Between the pink-colored glass and vintage-inspired embossed design, this four-piece set is one-of-a-kind.
$25.99On Sale: $19.96You Save 23%
See it!

Pink Satin Pillowcase Set

Bedsure Satin Pillowcase 2 Pack King 20x36 with Envelope Closure for Hair and Skin，Pink
Bedshe
Get your best Barbie beauty sleep with this set of two satin pillowcases! Your skin will feel so soft against the silky-smooth fabric.
$14.99On Sale: $11.99You Save 20%
See it!

Pink Pom-Pom Pillow

Phantoscope Throw Pillow with Insert，Silky Velvet Series Pom Pom Decorative pillow 20 x 20 Pink 2 Pack
Phantoscope
Think pink! Add a pop of color to your couch with these hot pink pom-pom throw pillows, complete with an insert and pillowcase.
$33.99
See it!

Pink Popcorn Popper

Tasty 3QT Family Size Microwave Popcorn Popper Cotton Candy
Epoca International
How cute is this pink popcorn popper? Perfect for a movie night at home!
$19.99
See it!

Floral Shower Curtain

Mainstays Floral Flowers Polyester Shower Curtains 72 x 72 Pink
Idea Nuova
This floral shower curtain feels like it’s straight out of Anthropologie. Such a gorgeous design that will beautify your bathroom.
$12.97
See it!

Pink Accent Area Rug

Nourison Grafix Traditional Persian Ivory/Pink 8 6 x 12 Area Rug (9 x 12 )
Nourison
At first glance, this ivory area rug seems to be mostly blue, but look closely and you’ll notice the hints of pink. Barbie would approve!
$179.14
See it!

Pink Sherpa Armchair

Muumblus Modern Accent Chair Upholstered Single Sofa Chair Sherpa Arm Chair for Living Room and Bedroom Comfy Armchair with Metal Legs Pink Velvet
Muumblus
We’re absolutely obsessed with this pink sherpa armchair! The boucle look is all the rage, and this colorful chair is the ultimate statement piece.
$239On Sale: $208You Save 13%
See it!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

pink dress

Pretty in Pink! Our 11 Favorite Pink Pieces for Summer From Nordstrom

Read article
designer lookalike accessories

17 Affordable Accessories Under $70 That Easily Pass for Designer Brands

Read article
concert-fashion

17 Sparkly, Stunning Fashion Finds to Wear to Your Next Concert

Read article

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!