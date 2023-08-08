Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Anyone else still thinking about the Barbie movie non-stop? Our brain is on an endless loop of America Ferrera’s moving monologue, Ryan Gosling’s performance of “I’m Just Ken” and Margot Robbie’s iconic Barbie wardrobe. Now that Greta Gerwig has made history as the first female director with sole directing credit on a billion-dollar movie (you go, girl!), we wanted to honor the film with Barbie-inspired items for your home.
Furnish your own Barbie Dreamhouse (or your Mojo Dojo Casa House) with these 13 pink home goods from Walmart! From velvet chairs to floral shower curtains, these feminine finds will add some sunshine to your space.
Retro-Inspired Microwave
Cowgirl Framed Art
Ceramic Succulent Pot
Mermaid Shell Lamp
Velvet Seashell Vanity Chair
Barbie Throw Blanket
Rose Tea Glass Goblets
Pink Satin Pillowcase Set
Pink Pom-Pom Pillow
Pink Popcorn Popper
Floral Shower Curtain
Pink Accent Area Rug
Pink Sherpa Armchair
