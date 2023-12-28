Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Keeping the momentum and energy alive during the winter can be difficult — believe Us, we get it! It’s cold and dreary, and no one actually wants to get dressed. But you shouldn’t let the weather stop you from flexing a ‘fit. Winter is the ideal time to search for inspiration in your closet, and with Barbiecore being such a trend this year, there’s still time to get in on the action. The signature pink shade associated with the fashion fad is the ultimate serotonin boost to help you get through the frigid temps. In fact, we found a chic jumpsuit — which feels reminiscent of something Barbie would wear — for just $47 on Amazon!

The BTFBM women’s jumpsuit is a chic, wide-leg option that’s modern and trendy. It’s made with a 97% polyester and 3% elastane material blend — meaning it’s sturdy but offers some stretch. If pink isn’t your vibe, it comes in 13 colors! It boasts a high-waisted and ruffled cap sleeve design which makes it dreamy for an upscale event or a standard day at the office. Also, it has handy pockets — making it even more functional! This jumpsuit also comes in sizes ranging from S to XXL.

Get the BTFBM Women Jumpsuit for just $47 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

To style this jumpsuit, think about leaning into bold accessories — like chunky necklaces, clunky bangles or dramatic pumps for an elevated look. If you’re not into that aesthetic, think about dressing down and letting the jumpsuit do all the talking.

With regards to the jumpsuit, one ecstatic reviewer gushed, “I love this jumpsuit! So much so that I bought it in another color. The fit is great and as expected. The material is sheer, yet not transparent. It has some stretch and not enough for the material to be saggy.”

Another savvy shopper noted, “First jumpsuit ever. I purchased the XL navy option. The material was a great thickness and weight to hang nicely and look smooth all over. I’m 5 ‘6 “, about 185, shorter torso, with a large chest and apple shape/mom belly. It hit my ankle, and it had a long enough torso that it didn’t ride up. [I] Accessorized with some bangles and statement earrings. I got so many compliments.”

One more Amazon reviewer added, “I love this jumpsuit! I’m 5’3″, and usually pants are very awkward on me, but this fits great! It’s a relaxed fit without being too much. It flatters my figure but doesn’t hug anywhere too tight. I like the material! I would love this even more if they had an option with short sleeves, but these sleeves will work! Overall, I would definitely buy again and recommend it.”

If you’re looking for a versatile and functional jumpsuit option, this Barbiecore beauty may be perfect for you!

See it: Get the BTFBM Women Jumpsuit for just $47 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? See more from BTFBM here, and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

