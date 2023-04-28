Prep Your Feet for Sandal Season With This Callus Removing File — 32% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The footwear shift from boots to sandals is officially upon Us, and our feet are in desperate need of a shape-up. But rather than going to book a pedicure appointment, we’re saving some money and doing it ourselves at home!

We’ll keep the pedi booking on ice for a special occasion when we want to treat ourselves, and in the meantime, this callus remover from Bare August is the ultimate foot file which can help prep our feet for sandal season. It’s incredibly gentle and a massive bestseller on Amazon. The amount of five-star reviews it has is truly remarkable, and as an added bonus, it’s on sale right now!

Get the Bare August Glass Foot File Callus Remover (originally $22) on sale for $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 27, 2023, but are subject to change.

If you want salon-smooth results at home, this is the foot file you need to get your hands on. It can provide you with professional-quality results in the skin smoothing department, and it’s beyond easy to use. The base of the file is made from etched glass to help you slough away dead skin or callus buildup from your feet, but in a noninvasive fashion. Using glass to create a pumice stone-like feel is genius, because it’s simpler to clean and can stay intact and functional for much longer. After a while, pumice stones aren’t as effective for exfoliation, but this foot file doesn’t have that pesky problem!

Get the Bare August Glass Foot File Callus Remover (originally $22) on sale for $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 27, 2023, but are subject to change.

The shape of the file also gives you a completely seamless pedicure experience. It’s designed to fit in your hand comfortably, and there’s even an indent for your thumb to keep the grip secure. The large size covers a solid amount of surface area, which makes the exfoliation process particularly fast. With this file, you’re snagging a seriously effective and sanitary pedicure, and shoppers say they have never seen their feet look as smooth than while using this product! Now that sandal season is about to begin, it’s time to get your feet in sleek shape, and this fabulous file may be key in making it happen. Open toe, let’s go!

