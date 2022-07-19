This $16 Foot Deodorant Is a Must-Have for Steamy Weather

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s generally accepted that we don’t wear closed-toe shoes to avoid foot sweat in the summer, but even sandals and other airier shoes can still cause a rise in unpleasant scents. When it’s hot and sticky outside, the last thing we want is any type of foot odor — so reinforcements are necessary.

A great foot spray is a must, and this deodorant from Barefoot Scientist is reportedly the one to compete with! According to shoppers who have tried similar products, this spray has been able to neutralize foot odor effectively and solve tons of other smelly situations as well.

Get the Barefoot Scientist Twinkle Toes Foot Deodorizing Purification Spray for just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 19, 2022, but are subject to change.

This spray is designed to both purify and deodorize your feet as well as many other types of surfaces — including shoes, gym bags and more. There’s a mixture of different ingredients at play in this spray to help it function as effectively as it does, including six naturally-derived sanitizing agents that help get rid of bacteria, fungi and viruses.

Shoppers who say they have “been looking for a product like this for years” finally found what they needed with this deodorant spray! The light lavender scent, combined with the other odor and moisturizer neutralizers like Manuka oil and arrowroot powder, reportedly “dominate” any type of stink on your shoes or feet.

Not only has this spray helped shoppers avoid foot odor and eliminate smells from worn-in shoes, it’s also saved them money by not having to constantly buy new pairs! While this is such a useful product to have on hand year-round, it’s bound to be a frequent summer staple for many of Us. No more awkward foot sweat or stink happening on our watch, people!

