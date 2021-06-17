Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We make it a priority to protect our skin from the sun in the summer, but sometimes, we forget our daily SPF before going outside. In other instances, the sun is simply too strong, which leaves our skin burnt and parched.

Redness and irritation on the skin is never fun, and it’s important to calm it down as soon as possible to avoid further damage. We typically use some type of hydrating aloe lotion for our bodies, but that’s definitely not suitable for our faces. That situation requires a lighter treatment to soothe the skin, which is what led Us to our latest skincare discovery from Avène!

Get the Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream with free shipping for $42, available from Avène!

This cream treatment helps to restore the skin and calm it down if it’s suffering from any type of irritation. We would suggest keeping it handy in the summer in case you burn after a beach day, but you can use it whenever your skin feels like it needs a serious reset. Shoppers say that they rely on it it to “help heal [their] sun damage” and after professional procedures or treatments at the dermatologist’s office. If you deal with ultra-sensitive skin that gets irritated easily, this protective cream may help to neutralize the redness so that you always appear fresh-faced and stunning.

This formula is gentle enough to use on a baby’s skin, which practically proves it’s usable for all skin types. Many of Us who deal with sensitive skin also experience excessive dryness, and one reviewer promises that this is the “best cream for dry or sensitive skin.” It’s an intensely hydrating treatment that doesn’t feel greasy, which is a major relief. It might take a few minutes for the cream to fully absorb into the skin, but once it does, shoppers report that it feels natural and comfortable.

If you want your skin to achieve that “spoiled,” luxurious feeling that shoppers are raving about, this cream may be worth adding to your routine. While you might not consider this to be an after-sun treatment, it’s reportedly capable of restoring your skin to its former glory. Avoid dryness and peeling and leave your skin looking healthy and radiant again by lathering on this restorative cream at night before going to bed.

