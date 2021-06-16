Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Bad hair day are simply never fun. They’re bound to happen every once in a while, but what about when they start happening every single day? When your hair is damaged and your scalp needs a detox, it’s pretty hard to trick them into looking and feeling fabulous.

No tricks are going to be necessary here though. All you need is a real hair treatment with real results. You need something that might reverse that damage for good and leave your hair and scalp feeling happy, healthy and light. And if that product happens to be on sale? Now that’s just the icing on the cake!

Get the Eufora Nourish Urgent Repair Treatment (originally $25) for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 16, 2021, but are subject to change.

It’s time we bring this epic Eufora hair treatment into your life. If you have an irritated, inflamed or itchy scalp, you need to check out this product. If you have chemically-damaged or environmentally-stressed hair, you need to check out this product. If your hair is dull, dry, damaged, bleached or brittle, then — you guessed it — you need to check out this product!

This replenishing, conditioning treatment claims to restore health, vitality and vibrancy to your hair and scalp. It has a protein-rich, vegan formula free of mineral oils, parabens, petroleum and anything that might weigh your hair down. What it does contain is soy and wheat keratin to strengthen and repair, organic aloe and a botanical blend of chamomile, horsetail, nettle and henna for strength, shine and scalp health. You’ll also find menthol, camphor and peppermint oil in the ingredient list, added to help soothe the scalp!

One way to use this product is as a daily conditioner, working it through shampooed hair and leaving it on for three to five minutes as you would with any conditioner. Remember when rinsing that the cooler the water, the better it is for your hair. If you want to use this product as a deep conditioner, the process is the same, except you’ll leave it on for up to 15 minutes instead, so you’ll probably want to step out of the shower for a bit while it soaks in.

And just like that, saying goodbye to straw hair and an angry scalp could be just as easy as turning a page to start a new chapter. Bad hair days, be gone!

