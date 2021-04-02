21 Classic White Tees That Flatter Every Body Type

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When you take stock of your closet and compose a list of essential items, a great white T-shirt will always be at the top. White tees always look effortlessly cool, especially teamed with jeans and sneakers. But that’s just the beginning — their versatility is beyond impressive, and they’re the foundation of so many excellent outfits.

While a white tee is as basic as a garment comes, they are available in a variety of shapes, sizes and styles. Don’t know which simple white tee is right for you? Check out our picks below to find your perfect match!

Best Universally Flattering White Tees

1. Our Absolute Favorite: A simple V-neck t-shirt works for virtually every shopper, and this two-pack from Amazon Essentials is a solid value buy — plus, the quality is fantastic!

2. We Also Love: This V-neck from Hanes has a ruffle detail on the neckline which gives it a little more pizazz than other options.

3. We Also Love: If you prefer a crewneck over a V-neck, Amazon Essentials also has a quality two-pack up for grabs!

4. We Also Love: This white tee from NSQTBA has a deeper V-neck and a relaxed, loose fit that we can all feel comfortable in!

5. We Also Love: This MIHOLL tee is very similar to the one above, but the pocket square on the side gives it a different look.

6. We Also Love: Crop tops that look great on everyone can be tricky to find, but we think that this piece from SweatyRocks has just the right length and a flattering fit!

7. We Also Love: Basic tanks are just as essential as tees, and this one from Hanes is a must-have for summer!

8. We Also Love: This basic crewneck tee from American Apparel is premium and timeless. Necessary purchase alert!

9. We Also Love: This cropped T-shirt from SweatyRocks has some distressing if you want more of a vintage look!

Best White Tees for Curvy Figures

10. Our Absolute Favorite: This simple T-shirt from LUSMAY has more of an hourglass cut that can give you a gorgeous shape.

11. We Also Love: If you want to show off your figure, these tees from Amazon Essentials are the move!

12. We Also Love: Prefer V-necks? This slim-fitting T-shirt from Lock and Love was made for you, and it has that same hourglass cut which is ideal for accentuating curves!

Best White Tees for Boxy Figures

13. Our Absolute Favorite: A looser cropped tee like this one from LOVFEE can actually help balance out boxier frames.

14. We Also Love: This cropped tee from SweatyRocks has a twist knot at the hem and ruffle-trim short sleeves. Chic!

15 We Also Love: A cropped muscle tank like this one from Mippo is another great option for boxy frames!

Best White Tees for Taller Frames

16. Our Absolute Favorite: We absolutely love this Amazon Essentials crewneck T-shirt for taller frames thanks to its longer hem!

17. We Also Love: This Daily Ritual T-shirt also has a significantly longer hem, and the exaggerated scoop neck on top is a nice touch!

18. We Also Love: This T-shirt from Beluring has a perfect V-neck and the proper length for taller frames.

Best White Tees for Petite Frames

19. Our Absolute Favorite: Crop tops work particularly well with petite frames, and we adore this version from MakeMeChic that has a knotted detail at the hem!

20. We Also Love: Another great cropped tee is this one from ROMWE, which has an adorable tie detail!

21. We Also Love: These three-pack of standard V-neck tees from Clementine were specifically made for petite frames!

