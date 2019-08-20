



The summer season is sadly coming to an end very soon, but that doesn’t mean that we don’t want to stop shopping for styles we can wear now into the new season! We can always find a reason to pick up a new piece to add to our closet, even when we’re transitioning seasons. The key to shopping this time of year is to pick pieces that fit the weather right now and can transition into the fall with ease.

The easiest way to shop for summer-to-fall transition pieces is to stick to the basics. Sometimes it’s hard to find basics that actually look fashionable and trendy, but we’ve found the perfect mid-length dress that will look great no matter what season you’re wearing it in.

This superdown Carlina Square Neck Dress is the perfect basic midi dress to add to your wardrobe. It features a square neckline that is universally flattering and shows just the right amount of skin. This dress is designed to hug all of your curves in the right places. The fabric contains 94% cotton with 6% spandex, making it totally breathable with just the right amount of stretch to give you a fitted look.

The dress is also fully lined, which is absolutely amazing. Shoppers are loving this feature because it helps make the dress fit perfectly on the body. One reviewer said that “the lining saves you from having to wear Spanx,” which is definitely a plus. Anytime we have the opportunity to shed an extra layer of clothing from our outfits, we absolutely take it!

When wearing form-fitting dresses, the worst thing that we often have to deal with is having it ride up. Constantly re-adjusting the bottom of a dress so that it stays where it’s supposed to be is incredibly annoying, but that won’t happen with this one. One reviewer writes that they “hate fussing with my clothes pulling on it to stay in place,” but that the lining on the Carlina Square Neck Dress “prevents the dress from riding up.”

We’re always looking for versatility when shopping for additions to our wardrobe, and this dress offers exactly that. It hits right at the knee making it both office appropriate and great for going out. Its navy blue color also helps with the dress’ versatility — it’s the perfect day-to-night hue that transitions with ease.

The key to making this dress look great no matter where you go is styling it right. As with any basic piece, you need to know exactly what to add to make it perfect for any occasion. Throw on a pair of nude pumps and statement earrings and you’re ready to go out for a fancy dinner or pair it with some white sneakers and a cute crossbody bag and you have the perfect casual lunch date outfit. You can even make this dress office appropriate by adding a black blazer over it and some comfortable ballet flats. The outfit possibilities are endless!

If you need an upgrade to your wardrobe yet want to pick up a new piece that’s as versatile as it is fashionable, look no further that the superdown Carlina Square Neck Dress. Whether you decide to wear it to work or for drinks on Saturday night, we’re sure that this dress will make you feel confident and comfortable.

