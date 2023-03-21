9 Best Beauty Deals on Sale Right Now at Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

In the past few years, I’ve become a bit of a beauty junkie. I’d like to think of my newfound obsession as research for work… but it’s starting to become a slight problem. I’m running out of space to store all of my skincare, and my bank account is begging me to stop shopping! So, I’ve made a new rule for myself: I can only buy beauty products on sale (let’s see how long this lasts).

Great news for fellow bargain hunters! Right now, you can save up to 50% off beauty deals at Nordstrom! We rounded up our nine favorite makeup markdowns below. Now we can all glow without feeling guilty!

Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Cream Eyeshadow Stick

Eyeshadow has never been easier! Available in 21 shades, this swipe-and-go eyeshadow stick from Bobbi Brown is waterproof, creamy and long-lasting.

Was $32 On Sale: $19 You Save 41% See It!

Lancome 24H Longwear Broad Spectrum SPF 15 Liquid Foundation

Shoppers are simply smitten with this Lancome foundation — now half off! “My favorite foundation ever!” one customer declared. “It goes on thin and smooth making it very easy to build and have the perfect coverage. It is truly long-wear and lasts all day. My skin feels breathable and healthy. I have tried just about every foundation out there and this beats them all by far!”

Was $57 On Sale: $29 You Save 49% See It!

Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment

With over one thousand reviews on Nordstrom, this Kate Somerville exfoliating treatment is quite the popular pick! This exfoliator smooths and brightens skin for a radiant glow.

Was $28 On Sale: $21 You Save 25% See It!

Best of Bobbi Brown Ultimate Gift Set USD $184 Value

Perfect for travel or gifting, this Bobbi Brown beauty set contains nine must-have makeup products: a smokey eye mascara, pink lip tint, two cream shadow sticks, face brush, vitamin-enriched face base, cleansing oil, eye cream and a rose gold travel bag. We’re ready for our next vacay!

Was $99 On Sale: $62 You Save 37% See It!

RevitaLash Brow Perfecting Set USD $148 Value

This limited-edition set of three products will condition, enhance and define your brows. This trio includes the RevitaBrow Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner, Double-Ended Volumizing Primer and Mascara in Black and the Double-Ended Hi-Def Brow Gel in Soft Brown.

Was $110 On Sale: $88 You Save 20% See It!

Too Faced Major Love Mini Eyeshadow Palette

We love these mini Too Faced eyeshadow palettes for a variety of colors in a travel-sized set. This camouflage-inspired collection features a combination of matte and shimmer neutrals and bright colors for spring.

Was $29 On Sale: $19 You Save 34% See It!

Wander Beauty Dualist Matte & Illuminating Concealer

This dual-sided concealer features a matte stick and a lightweight illuminated liquid. “This is the best concealer I have ever used,” one shopper gushed. “The matte concealer is great for under eyes and covering red areas, and the illuminated side is also great layered over the matte under eye area as well as down the nose, and any other spots you want to illuminate a bit. I love how natural it looks, like I just woke up looking refreshed!”

Was $30 On Sale: $21 You Save 30% See It!

Bobbi Brown Lunar New Year Luxe Lipstick

I got that red lip, classic thing that you like! Paint the town red in this skincare-infused red lipstick from Bobbi Brown with a satin finished. It’s a limited-edition shade for the Lunar New Year, so act fast before it sells out!

Was $40 On Sale: $25 You Save 38% See It!

Slip Privacy Please Sleep Mask & Door Hanger Set

Sweet dreams! Treat your bedroom like a hotel suite with this bedazzled Privacy Please sleep mask from Silk, complete with a matching door hanger so you can get your beauty sleep. I’m obsessed with these silk sleep masks that block out light and gently caress your eyes.

Was $120 On Sale: $60 You Save 50% See It!

