Thinking about how often a model gets their hair done is truly dizzying. Considering it’s an actual part of their job, going from photo shoot to fashion show to ad campaign, supermodels like Bella Hadid are exposed almost daily to not only the best hair stylists in the business, but the best products too. Knowing that Hadid has been in the industry now for over 11 years, we have to trust her when she reveals the products she actually continues to use on her feathery main.
When asked about the go-to shower products she uses in a 2023 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, she simply stated, “Vegamour everything.” Considering shampoo and conditioners are the main stars when it comes to shower products, we have to assume Hadid likely uses their Vegamour Gro Revitalizing Shampoo and Conditioner Kit (which is linked in the article). She could also potentially use the deep moisture repair mask and/or the leave-in conditioner. Further proof she uses it: her gorgeous, long brunette locks.
Get the Vegamour Gro Revitalizing Shampoo and Conditioner Kit (originally $96) on sale for just $80 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 19, 2024, but are subject to change.
Of course, you could get the shampoo and conditioner by themselves, but if you have the goal of reviving thinning hair, you might as well get the kit with both. Both the shampoo and conditioner work to smooth and strengthen strands to create healthier, fuller hair. A vegan haircare brand, Vegamour formulated these products with powerful phytoactives and Karmatin, which is a vegan keratin alternative. Using both on hair could leave locks with a 79% reduction in breakage, making it five times stronger.
Shoppers are starting to catch on to the hype around the hair products too. This shopper, who had thinning hair for years, said “this is one of the very few products that help make a difference.”
“Absolute best shampoo conditioner set I’ve ever used,” another shopper said. “The smell is irresistible [and] hair feels clean [and] looks shiny. [It] does not weigh down!”
If this kit is responsible for creating hair as beautiful and long as Hadid’s, consider Us sold! “Definitely worth the price,” according to shoppers. The kit is usually $96, but you can snag it right now for just $80 on Amazon.
