So Many Amazon Shoppers Are in Love With This Shift Dress

Dresses on dresses! That’s all we want to wear right now. The sun is finally shining bright, which is as good an excuse as any to rock a stunning frock. In the summer months, we like wearing loose dresses so that we can feel as comfortable and cute as possible!

This dress from Amazon is the perfect way to start revamping your seasonal wardrobe. So many reviewers are obsessing over it, and we can clearly see why it’s such a hit.

Get the BELONGSCI Women’s Bell Sleeve Shift Mini Dress with free shipping for just $28, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as June 7, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 2, 2020, but are subject to change.



What more could you want out of a dress? It’s the ideal length, hitting just above the knee — plus, it has a great casual design and is incredibly versatile. You can wear it for plenty of different occasions. With heels, it’s more than suitable for a fancy affair — and with simple sneakers, it’s a solid look for a casual day outside. You can also wear it as a cover-up for the beach or pool, and it truly looks comfortable enough to lounge in at home!

Our favorite thing about this dress has to be the sleeves. They end after the elbows and feature large, billowy ruffles that look supremely elegant. The statement sleeves are offset by the simple V-neck, which allows for just the right amount of skin to show.

The selection available is amazing. There’s a color or graphic print option for everyone! This dress comes in bold, bright hues, various floral and animal prints, as well as your standard shades. Shoppers love how “adorable” this dress is, but they also recommend that you purchase a size up from your usual order if you want a true, loose fit. The bottom line? It’s affordable, has a sleek silhouette and will definitely be a hit this summer. We’re sold!

