This Dress Is the Answer to All of Your Early Spring Fashion Needs

It can be hard not to jump the fashion gun once the weather starts getting warmer. Now that we’re solidly in the middle of March, any glimpse of sunshine causes many of Us to prematurely think it’s time to break out our spring dresses.

Alas, we’re only just approaching the start of spring, so much of your closet is likely still off limits. But if you do want to rock a frock right now, our pick is definitely this shirt dress from Berryou! It has an effortless style that you can team with tights and sleek booties, or wear on its own with strappy sandals later in the season.

Get the Berryou Women’s Casual Adjustable Sleeve Loose Pleated Button Ruffle Dress for prices starting at just $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 10, 2021, but are subject to change.

This isn’t your typical shirt dress — it’s designed in an ultra-feminine fashion that’s flattering and comfortable at the same time. Its oversized swing-style cut gives off tunic vibes, and it’s accented with a tiered ruffle layer right at the hem. It has buttons running down the front, and they create a V-neckline. This dress also offers a mini collar, which fits in well with the relaxed-yet-preppy aesthetic.

Additionally, the dress has two slip pockets on the chest, plus hidden pockets on the sides of the hips — hello, convenience! The sleeves are rendered in a 3/4 length and are rolled up into cuffs which are kept in place with a button tab. There are so many ways to describe this dress, but we like to think it’s an elevated, everyday take on a traditional safari outfit!

Shoppers say this dress is a “must-have,” and that it looks like it could’ve been snagged straight from the racks at a trendy boutique. Luckily, it’s far more affordable than that. You may not be able to wear every spring dress in your closet at the moment, but this fabulous find will get you through this transitional period in style!

