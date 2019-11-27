



The most wonderful shopping time of the year is nearly upon Us! It’s true, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are right around the corner! While spending time with family and friends (and some comfort food) is always great, we’re often preoccupied with what we’re going to buy!

Now, if you’re looking to get the most out of your Black Friday shopping you may be wondering, “Where do I even start?” That’s a great question — and we’ve found the solution! From November 27 to November 29, head over to Macy’s and shop these amazing Black Friday Deals! Every deal is too good not to steal — and more importantly, they’re sure to sell out.

Best Macy’s Black Friday 2019 Deals

1. Women’s Dresses — up to 30% off!

Our Absolute Favorite: Take a walk on the wild side in this perfect python print! This shirtdress hits right above the ankle and is a seriously fashion-forward choice. Factor in a matching belt? It’s certain to make a statement anywhere!

Grab the INC International Concepts I.N.C. Python-Print Maxi Shirtdress, Created For Macy’s!

Shop all dresses up to 30% off at Macy’s here!

2. Select Designer Handbags — up to 50% off!

Our Absolute Favorite: MICHAEL Michael Kors is a staple in many of our closets, so there’s no better way to round off this year than with this sleek bag!

Grab the MICHAEL Michael Kors Whitney Top Zip Tote (originally $228) now only $114! Not your style?

Shop all designer handbags up to 50% off here!

3. Cashmere Sweaters — for just $39.99!

Our Absolute Favorite: Ditch your worn-out sweaters for this classic, chic and (most importantly) cashmere one!

Grab the Charter Club V-Neck Cashmere Sweater, Regular & Petite Sizes, Created for Macy’s (originally $139) now only $70!

Shop all cashmere items on sale here!

4. Women’s Designer Coats — up to 60% off!

Our Absolute Favorite: A tie-sleeve trench that comes available in the chicest aubergine we’ve ever seen? Consider Us sold!

Grab the RACHEL Rachel Roy Tie-Sleeve Trench Coat (originally $179) now only $107! Not your style?

Shop all designer coats up to 60% off here!

5. MAC lipstick — Just $15!

Our Absolute Favorite: You can’t go wrong with a cult classic! This is why we’re highly recommending the OG fan-favorite, Ruby Woo, when it comes to lipstick!

Grab the MAC Retro Matte Lipstick in Ruby Woo for $15!

Shop all MAC lipsticks for only $15 — available here!

6. Nespresso Bundle Machines — Starting at only $125!

Our Absolute Favorite: Want a cup of Joe from the comfort of your own home that rivals the local coffee shop? The answer is this all-inclusive machine that even features a frother!

See it: Grab the Nespresso by De’Longhi Vertuo Plus Deluxe Coffee & Espresso Maker with Aerocinno Frother (originally $313) now only $162!

Shop all Nespresso bundles starting at just $125 also available here!

7. Select barware and silverware — Up to 65% Off!

Our Absolute Favorite: With the cold weather taking over, the last thing anyone wants to do is head out to the bar. So why not bring the bar to you? This gold bar cart has the chicest twist detailing that’s stunning, to say the least!

Grab the Martha Stewart Collection Barware with a Twist Bar Cart (originally $334) now only $200!

Shop all barware and silverware up to 65% off also available here!

8. Clinique, Too Faced, Benefit, Urban Decay and more — Starting a just $10!

Our Absolute Favorite: Amp up your lashes to the next level with this all-black voluminous mascara. This product is not only our favorite but it’s an Allure Best of Beauty winner too!

Grab the Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara for $25! Not your style?

Shop all additional beauty brands marked down to just $10, also available here!

9. 1200-thread Count Sheets — Starting at Only $30!

Our Absolute Favorite: Soft, sateen and also on sale? These 1200-thread count sheets are what dreams are made of!

Grab the Fairfield Square Collection Essex Stay Fit 6-Pc Extra Deep Pocket Queen Sheet Set 1200 Thread Count, Created for Macy’s (originally $220) now only $60!

Shop all sheets starting at only $30 here!

10. Diamond Earrings — Only $29 With Any Purchase of $50 or More!

Our Absolute Favorite: Diamonds are forever — but this sale most definitely isn’t! Spend $50 and receive a flawless pair of diamond earrings just like these!

Grab the TruMiracle Diamond Stud Earrings (1/2 ct. t.w.) in 14k White Gold, 14K Gold or 14K Rose Gold (originally $800) for only $199!

Shop additional diamonds for just $30 when spending $50+, also available here!

