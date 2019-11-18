Steal vs. Splurge: Two Coach Bags for the Holiday Season





There’s truly something about the holidays that make Us want to shop. Maybe it’s the festive advertisements, maybe it’s the sales — either way, ’tis the season to invest in some new pieces.

But what constitutes a good investment? A solid rule of thumb is to never purchase anything you wouldn’t wear more than five times — and when it comes to handbags? That’s definitely something to keep in mind. And of course, very few have a massive purse budget — which means we need to be certain before we put in our credit card info.

So, if you’re looking to make an investment (be it for yourself or a lucky gift-recipient), we’ve found two seriously chic handbags from Coach — one is a major splurge and the other is more affordable (and on sale!). No matter which you choose, they’re both bound to be compliment magnets!

The Splurge

Anyone in the market for a new handbag this season? If so, the Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 is pretty much the dream. This handbag covers all the bases — allow Us to explain.

Fashion is all about coming full circle! We’re major fans of the ’70s-inspired design that is front and center on this piece. It’s modern (and marvelous) and will go with anything in our wardrobes.

The buffalo-embossed leather and suede mixed with plush shearling truly makes for a masterpiece. All of the above is so on-trend with the cold-weather season — and the adjustable (and detachable) shoulder strap is the cherry on top. All we need to do is throw on a pair of matching gloves and head out the door!

The only downside here is the price tag. As smart of an investment as it may be, it just might not be feasible for some of Us. But don’t worry — we’ve also found another option that’s a bit more budget-friendly!

If the all-fuzz-everything trend isn’t at the top of your list, turn to the Tabby Chain Clutch! This bag is fashioned in a classic pebble leather with an adjustable chain strap in sleek gold hardware.

Additionally, this bag features the “C” logo on the front — which has become synonymous with the Coach brand over the past few years. Similar to the pricier option above, this bag also screams ’70s and is based on archival pieces from that era! Amazing, right? This steal certainly hold its own next to the splurge — and is even 30% off right. Throw on equally chic gloves to complement your new bag, and you’re good to go!

