It feels like just yesterday that we were 13, staring in the mirror and battling with blemishes. “This is only a phase,” we would reassure ourselves. “Our skin won’t look this way forever.” Fast-forward to present-day, we’re still staring in the mirror and dealing with the same drama! We may have outgrown those awkward teenage years, but our skin hasn’t.

While it’s important to remember that acne will likely clear up in due time, we need to take action when it doesn’t. With that in mind, we’ve found 15 of the best acne-fighting products that will show serious results! Now if only we had these helpful hints when we were younger…

1. This Anti-Blemish Booster:

Find yourself dealing with blemish-prone skin? Reach for this anti-blemish booster. This powerful and effective product will gently exfoliate, calm angry skin, purify and even control excess oil production.

See it: Grab the 111Skin 3 Phase Anti-Blemish Booster for $135, available at Violet Grey!

2. This Skin-Perfecting Serum:

This exfoliating gel serum works overtime! It will remove any excess oil from our skin while refining its texture for our clearest, most refreshed complexion yet.

See it: Grab the Caudalie Vinopure Skin Perfecting Serum for $49, available at Violet Grey!

3. This Clarifying Mask:

Blemishes dulling out your complexion? This anti-aging mask will stabilize even the roughest of skin, and leave it looking as smooth as ever.

See it: Grab the Dr. Barbara Sturm Clarifying Mask for $145, available at Violet Grey!

4. This Hands-Free Mask:

Want salon-like quality from the comfort of your own home? This hands-free mask is the solution. Inspired by Dr. Dennis Gross’ in-office light therapy, this full-face mask will smooth wrinkles, firm skin and diminish acne for anyone dealing with mild-to-moderate breakouts.

See it: Grab the Dr. Dennis Gross DRx Spectralite Faceware Pro for $435, available at Violet Grey!

5. This Pore Perfector:

The reason our skin is breaking out? The list is endless. It can be pollution, stress or excess sebum — and the possibilities go on-and-on. Tone things down a bit with this pore refiner. It’s said to minimize pores, matte skin and leave that rough acne looking smoother than smooth.

See it: Grab the Bioderma Sebium Pore Refiner for $20, available at Violet Grey!

6. This Matte Moisturizer:

What do Chrissy Teigen, Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian all have in common? Their love for La Mer products! Combat acne similar to our favorite Hollywood A-listers with this lotion. It will diminish pores, lock in moisture and leave our skin with a flawless matte finish. Now, strike a pose!

See it: Grab the La Mer The Moisturizing Matte Lotion for $285, available at Violet Grey!

7. This Nighttime Treatment:

Are you dealing with hyperpigmentation? What about breakouts? Showing signs of inflammation? Reach for this intensive treatment. It’s formulated with .5% pure retinol that works as a natural astringent to control excess oil, tighten pores and reduce impurities. Plus, it’s suitable for all skin types.

See it: Grab the PCA Skin Intensive Clarity Treatment 0.5% Pure Retinol Night for $110, available at Dermstore!

8. This Therapeutic Lotion:

Has anyone said that drying out acne is the only solution? As if! We’re here to educate you otherwise. Take the road less traveled with this top-rated lotion. Not only will this hydrating formula lock in moisture, it will put an end to the overproduction of oil and the benzoyl peroxide works double-duty to target (and heal) breakouts too.

See it: Grab the Obagi CLENZiderm M.D. Theruaptic Formula for $81, available at Dermstore!

9. This Resurfacing Cleanser:

Want to know the secret to healthy skin? An error-proof exfoliant. Oftentimes, dirt and impurities cling to our skin and unless there is a tough as nails formula scrubbing them away, they will resurface. Avoid any of those instances with this cleanser. It will get the job done the first time around.

See it: Grab the Glo Skin Beauty Glycolic Resurfacing Cleanser for $44, available at Dermstore!

9. This Effective Serum:

Want to diminish blemishes? Smooth out fine lines and wrinkles? What about brightening your complexions? This serum will do it all! It’s the triple threat we’re all in need of ASAP!

See it: Grab the La Roche-Posay Effaclar Serum (originally $45) now only $36, available at Dermstore!

10. This Peeling Gel:

Find yourself dealing with dry, congested skin? It’s the worst! Turn those bad complexion days good with this peeling gel that will exfoliate all of that dead, excess and acne-ridden skin in minutes!

See it: Grab the Peter Thomas Roth FirmX Peeling Gel for $48, available at Dermstore!

11. This Micellar Cleanser:

This just in: micellar water! The latest obsession is using it on our skin. But how? With this no-rinse cleanser, of course. It will deeply penetrate the skin to cleanse pores, avoid future breakouts and it’s even a non-drying formula.

See it: Grab the Perricone MD Micellar Cleansing Treatment for $45, available at Dermstore!

12. This Purifying Mask:

Having trouble with your skin, but unsure of what the problem is? Don’t worry! This mask will combat all of those potential skin-related issues at once. It will deeply penetrate pores to promote our clearest, most radiant complexion yet.

See it: Grab the Talika Bio Enzymes Mask for $12, available at Dermstore!

13. This Mud Mask:

Want to enhance your skin tone? What about calm irritated skin and clarify it too? This mud mask will seal the deal. It will diminish fine line and wrinkles, minimize pores and of course, combat acne. Best of all? It’s $22!

See it: Grab the Pixi by Petra Glow Mud Mask for $22, available at Dermstore!

14. This Red Clay Mask:

Is your skin congested, oily and breaking out? Turn to this red clay mask. It will do things like restore our skin’s complexion and draw out any oil, dirt or other impurities causing harm. Plus, it utilizes probiotic bacteria and vitamin C to counter pimple-causing bacteria, reviving our skin in seconds!

See it: Grab the First Aid Beauty Skin Rescue Purifying Mask for $30, available at Dermstore!

15. This Derma Roller:

Naturally, we’ve saved the best for last! Prepare to be amazed: this device reportedly works wonders! It will fade blemishes, reduce dark spots and even minimize the appearance of those very visible acne scars. Best of all, it will puncture our outer layer of skin to boost collagen production. Our best skin is just one roll away!

See it: Grab the ORA Gold Deluxe Microneedle Dermal Roller System for $30, available at Dermstore! Not your style? Check out additional ORA products, more tools & devices, and skincare solutions also available at Dermstore here!

