17 Best Acne Essentials to Buy on Prime Day

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Everyone goes into Prime Day with a specific game plan — and if yours is to stock up on amazing skincare to target acne, you’ve come to the right place! A ton of seriously high-end treatments are marked down to prices which are comparable to Black Friday, so now is certainly the time to shop.

Whether you want a new acne-fighting moisturizer, a serum or a spot treatment for the occasional pimple, we’ve already rounded up all of the best acne skincare deals so you don’t have to scour the site. Scroll down to check out the savings!

NassifMD Detox Pads Facial Radiance Pads

NassifMD Detox Pads Facial Radiance Pads, Glycolic Acid Pads, Face Exfoliating Pads Salicylic Acid Wipes, Facial Scrub Pads, BHA AHA Pads, Resurfacing Pads for Face (30 Count)
NASSIF MD
Originally $35On Sale: $23You Save 34%
See it!

Paula's Choice SKIN PERFECTING 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant

Paulas Choice--SKIN PERFECTING 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant--Facial Exfoliant for Blackheads, Enlarged Pores, Wrinkles & Fine Lines, 4 oz Bottle
Paula's Choice
Originally $34On Sale: $27You Save 21%
See it!

Peter Thomas Roth | Max Complexion Correction Pads

Peter Thomas Roth | Max Complexion Correction Pads
Peter Thomas Roth
Originally $48On Sale: $34You Save 29%
See it!

Glytone Acne Clearing Cleanser

Glytone Acne Clearing Cleanser - With 2% Salicylic Acid - For Acne-Prone Skin - Fragrance-Free - 6.7 fl. oz.
GLYTONE
Originally $40On Sale: $32You Save 20%
See it!

First Aid Beauty FAB Pharma White Clay Acne Treatment Pads

First Aid Beauty FAB Pharma White Clay Acne Treatment Pads 2% Salicylic Acid, Treatment for Breakouts, Whiteheads, Blackheads and Acne
First Aid Beauty
Originally $30On Sale: $23You Save 23%
See it!

Kate Somerville D-Scar Scar Diminishing Serum

Kate Somerville D-Scar Scar Diminishing Serum | Acne Scarring Treatment | Flattens & Fades Appearance Of Scars | 0.66 Fl Oz
Kate Somerville
Originally $56On Sale: $36You Save 36%
See it!

Clean & Clear Essentials Dual Action Facial Moisturizer 4-Pack

Clean & Clear Essentials Dual Action Facial Moisturizer, 0.5% Salicylic Acid Acne Medication to Moisturize Dry Skin, Treat Acne & Help Prevent Pimples, Oil Free for Acne-Prone Skin, 4 oz (Pack of 3)
Clean & Clear
Originally $24On Sale: $17You Save 29%
See it!

Peace Out Skincare Acne Serum

Peace Out Skincare Acne Serum | Daily Multi-Benefit Face Serum with 2% Salicylic Acid to Target Pimples, Zits, Blemishes and Breakouts | For Clearer-Looking Skin (1 fl oz)
PEACE OUT
Originally $34On Sale: $24You Save 29%
See it!

TULA Probiotic Skin Care Go Away Acne Spot Treatment

TULA Probiotic Skin Care Go Away Acne Spot Treatment | Acne Treatment, Clear Up Acne, Targets Breakouts & Prevents Future Acne, Contains Salicylic Acid and Probiotics | 0.5 fl. oz
TULA
Originally $22On Sale: $17You Save 23%
See it!

Mario Badescu Drying Lotion

Mario Badescu Drying Lotion for All Skin Types| Blemish Spot Treatment with Salicylic Acid and Sulfur | Dries Surface Blemishes | 1 Fl Oz
Mario Badescu
Originally $17On Sale: $11You Save 35%
See it!

Glytone Acne Tinted Spot Treatment

Glytone Acne Tinted Spot Treatment - With 8% Sulfur & 2% Resorcinol - Tinted Cream Formula to Conceal Blemishes - Non-Comedogenic - 1 fl. oz.
GLYTONE
Originally $26On Sale: $21You Save 19%
See it!

Blume Meltdown Acne Oil

Blume Meltdown Acne Oil - Acne Treatment for Face - Facial Oil with Black Cumin + Blue Tansy + Rosehip Oil - Skin Care for Acne Prone Skin with Blue Tansy (1oz)
Blume
Originally $28On Sale: $24You Save 14%
See it!

Paula's Choice CLEAR Back & Body Exfoliating Acne Spray

Paula's Choice CLEAR Back & Body Exfoliating Acne Spray, 2% BHA (Salicylic Acid) Treatment for Bacne, Blackheads & Blemishes, 4 Ounce
Paula's Choice
Originally $28On Sale: $22You Save 21%
See it!

Amazon Basics Daily Acne Control Cleanser

Amazon Basics Daily Acne Control Cleanser, Maximum Strength 10% Benzoyl Peroxide Acne Medication, 5 Oz, Pack of 3 (Previously Solimo)
Amazon Basics
Originally $17On Sale: $14You Save 18%
See it!

Proactiv 3 Step Acne Treatment

Proactiv 3 Step Acne Treatment - Benzoyl Peroxide Face Wash, Repairing Acne Spot Treatment for Face and Body, Exfoliating Toner - 30 Day Complete Acne Skin Care Kit
Proactiv
Originally $36On Sale: $25You Save 31%
See it!

Differin Acne Treatment Gel

Differin Acne Treatment Gel, 30 Day Supply, Retinoid Treatment for Face with 0.1% Adapalene, Gentle Skin Care for Acne Prone Sensitive Skin, 15g Tube (Packaging May Vary)
Differin
Originally $15On Sale: $11You Save 27%
See it!

Mighty Patch Original from Hero Cosmetics

Mighty Patch Original from Hero Cosmetics - Hydrocolloid Acne Pimple Patch for Covering Zits and Blemishes, Spot Stickers for Face and Skin, Vegan-friendly and Not Tested on Animals (36 Count)
Mighty Patch
Originally $12On Sale: $10You Save 17%
See it!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!