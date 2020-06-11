5 of the Most Flattering Bikinis on Amazon for Various Body Types

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Not everyone’s beach style is the same. We all have different needs, and many of Us are looking for a specific vibe when it comes to swimwear.

It’s no surprise that Amazon has some of the best and most affordable bikinis around. They all pack a major fashion punch, and are truly helpful in highlighting our favorite features. There’s an option for any beach babe out there, so here are five bestselling picks that we are loving right now!

Best for Letting Your Curves Shine

The high-waist trend is everywhere — even in swimsuits. We love this style because it can help smooth out our lower tummy areas for an ultra-flattering result. Plus, the padded top provides the ultimate lift!

Get the RUUHEE Women’s Padded 2 Piece Bikini Sets for prices starting at just $23, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 11, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best for Showing It All Off

Let’s get one thing straight: This is definitely not a bikini for anyone who’s shy about showing skin. This Brazilian-style set has a sleek and slinky bottom, plus a tiny triangle top. This suit certainly won’t provide tons of coverage, but will look seriously chic under a knit cover-up!

Get the MOSHENGQI Women’s Sexy Brazilian Bikini for prices starting at just $17, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 11, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best for the Fashion Lover

This is a beyond trendy bikini. The high-cut bottoms expertly cinch your waistline, and the simple bandeau top is a stylish statement that won’t leave you with tan lines. This is guaranteed to look on-point every time, so rock it on a day that’s bound to end up on Instagram!

Get the OMKAGI Women’s 2 Pieces Bandeau Bikini Swimsuits for prices starting at just $22, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 11, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best for Support

This bestselling suit has the curvaceous shape in mind. It gives up to the 4XL size, and shoppers say that it immediately exceeded their expectations! The high-waist bottoms have a criss-cross tie that makes the waist look snatched, and it pairs perfectly with the supportive triangle top.

Get the Sovoyontee Women’s Plus Size High Waisted Tummy Control Swimwear for prices starting at just $27, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 11, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best for the Athletic Build

Ready for some beach volleyball? This suit was made for the sporty type! The top has a sports bra structure to it, plus a tank top layer to boot. You can also buy this as a workout outfit, even if you don’t plan to actually wear it to the beach!

Get the Century Star Women’s Two Piece Tankini Swimsuit for prices starting at just $17, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 11, 2020, but are subject to change.

