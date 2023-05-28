21 Best Memorial Day Deals on Amazon — Up to 66% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While you’re enjoying the long weekend, make sure to also enjoy the long list of deals from Amazon! From beauty and fashion to home and tech, this Memorial Day sale covers all categories. Save up to 66% off on a wide variety of popular products!

We chose the 21 best Amazon bargains below, divided by department. Whether you’re looking to spice up your skincare routine, elevate your ensembles, redecorate your room or grab some new gadgets, you don’t want to miss these holiday deals!

Beauty

Get a bronzed summer glow with this self tanner kit from one of our favorite sunless tanner brands, b.tan! This set comes with tanning mousse, tanning mist and a tanning mitt. Pros Natural-looking color

Streak-free

Great value $22.49 Get it

Shoppers say that this L’Oreal Lumi Glotion is an affordable alternative to the popular Hollywood Flawless Filter from Charlotte Tilbury. Add a glow to your makeup routine with this color tint highlighter! Pros Budget-friendly

Gives a sun-kissed glow

Hydrating $12.97 Get it

This rich moisturizer cream is my all-time favorite lotion! The whipped formula feels luxuriously smooth on my sensitive skin. Pros Dermatologist-recommended

Great for all skin types

Soft and smooth

Hydrating $17.78 Get it

Sick of stubborn pimples popping up? These bestselling and award-winning spot stickers reduce blemishes overnight. Pros Quick results

Easy application

Can keep acne hidden during the day $11.97 Get it

Kourtney Kardashian swears by this cult-favorite sunscreen brand. This SPF 50 sunscreen will protect your face and body from harsh UV rays all summer long! Pros Sun protection

No white cast

Non-greasy $28.00 Get it

Fashion

Kick it in these white Adidas sneakers! These sleek running shoes will elevate any outfit, from streetwear to sportswear. Pros Lightweight

Comfortable

Stylish $67.00 Get it

Gingham is one of the most gorgeous patterns for summertime! Swing into the new season in this lovely puff-sleeve midi dress, available in other colors. Pros Flattering

Lightweight

Perfect for summer $43.99 Get it

This pre-loved floral blouse from Derek Lam Collective originally retailed for $260, so this is such a steal! We also applaud the sustainable mission of Rent the Runway. You can’t beat this designer deal on a stunning shirt! Pros Major discount

Flattering

Works for all seasons

This cutout midi dress is giving Meredith Blake vibes from The Parent Trap (the must-have muse of the season)! Turn heads in this sultry number with a high slit. Pros Trendy

Flattering

Stretchy $36.99 Get it

Another designer find from Rent the Runway, this Iro tweed jacket is a stunning statement piece. We’ve seen all the fashionable NYC women rocking jackets with jeans lately, just like the model pictured. Pros Majorly on sale

Chic

Work-appropriate

Home

This Morroccan shag rug would look amazing with any style home decor — modern, farmhouse, minimalist, you name it! So cozy-chic. Pros Soft and fluffy

Versatile

Doesn't shed $47.59 Get it

This simple bookcase offers a wonderful solution to a storage problem! You can fit books, trinkets and baskets on this five-tier stand. Pros Storage space

Simple design

Sturdy $79.99 Get it

We love the look of this beige linen duvet! Feels coastal-cool, straight from the set of a Nancy Meyers movie. Pros Breezy aesthetic

Looks luxurious

Soft and cozy $68.99 Get it

Who needs Shark Week when you have this Shark vacuum cleaner? This ultra-lightweight device thoroughly cleans carpets and picks up pet hair. Pros Lightweight

Efficient

Great suction $169.99 Get it

Dyson is truly the master of air, in the form of hair tools, vacuums and fans. This innovative device traps pollutants for cleaner air while purifying and cooling you. Pros Creates cleaner air

Cooling

Powerful yet quiet $299.00 Get it

Tech

These Apple AirPods Pro are the trendiest tech accessory out there. Listen to your music or talk on the phone with these wireless ear pieces. Pros Hands-free

Noise-cancelling

Comfortable fit $215.99 Get it

Play music, podcasts or audiobooks throughout your home with this handy Echo Dot! You can also ask Alexa for weather updates or to set timers. Pros Great sound system

Functional

Alexa feature $39.99 Get it

Looking for an affordable new laptop? This device is pre-installed with the latest Windows 11 system! Pros Efficient performance

Multi-functional interface

Lightweight $259.99 Get it

Complete with a 360° HD surround sound system, this waterproof Bluetooth speaker is great on the go! DJ your next pool party with this portable music device. Pros HD surround system

Waterproof

Durable $59.96 Get it

Feel safer at home with this refurbished Ring doorbell! You can communicate with visitors from your phone, PC or tablet! Pros Advanced

Sends alerts

Monitors your home for added safety $89.99 Get it

I absolutely love this user-friendly Canon camera! Improve your photo quality with this point-and-shoot DSLR with Wi-Fi and NFC technology. Pros High-tech

Great photo quality

User-friendly

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: