Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Sale Steals

21 Best Memorial Day Deals on Amazon — Up to 66% Off

By
best Memorial Day deals on Amazon
Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. 

While you’re enjoying the long weekend, make sure to also enjoy the long list of deals from Amazon! From beauty and fashion to home and tech, this Memorial Day sale covers all categories. Save up to 66% off on a wide variety of popular products!

We chose the 21 best Amazon bargains below, divided by department. Whether you’re looking to spice up your skincare routine, elevate your ensembles, redecorate your room or grab some new gadgets, you don’t want to miss these holiday deals!

Beauty

b.tan Darker + Glowy Self Tanner Kit | Lovers Bundle - Love at First Tan Self Tanning Mousse with You Glow Girl Face + Body Gradual Self Tan Mist with Self Tanning Mitt Applicator, 1 Hour Sunless Tanner, Fast Self Tan, No Fake Tan Smell, No Added Nasties, Vegan, Cruelty Free, 6.7 Fl Oz
B.TAN
Get a bronzed summer glow with this self tanner kit from one of our favorite sunless tanner brands, b.tan! This set comes with tanning mousse, tanning mist and a tanning mitt.

Pros

  • Natural-looking color
  • Streak-free
  • Great value
$22.49
Get it
L'Oréal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion Natural Glow Enhancer Lotion, Medium, 1.35 Ounces
L'Oréal Paris
Shoppers say that this L’Oreal Lumi Glotion is an affordable alternative to the popular Hollywood Flawless Filter from Charlotte Tilbury. Add a glow to your makeup routine with this color tint highlighter!

Pros

  • Budget-friendly
  • Gives a sun-kissed glow
  • Hydrating
$12.97
Get it
CeraVe Moisturizing Cream | Body and Face Moisturizer for Dry Skin | Body Cream with Hyaluronic Acid and Ceramides | Normal | Fragrance Free | 19 Oz | Packages May Vary
CeraVe
This rich moisturizer cream is my all-time favorite lotion! The whipped formula feels luxuriously smooth on my sensitive skin.

Pros

  • Dermatologist-recommended
  • Great for all skin types
  • Soft and smooth
  • Hydrating
$17.78
Get it
Mighty Patch Original from Hero Cosmetics - Hydrocolloid Acne Pimple Patch for Covering Zits and Blemishes, Spot Stickers for Face and Skin, Vegan-friendly and Not Tested on Animals (36 Count)
Mighty Patch
Sick of stubborn pimples popping up? These bestselling and award-winning spot stickers reduce blemishes overnight.

Pros

  • Quick results
  • Easy application
  • Can keep acne hidden during the day
$11.97
Get it
EltaMD UV Stick Face and Body Sunscreen, SPF 50+ Face Stick Sunscreen with Zinc Oxide, Water Resistant Up To 80 Minutes, Travel Friendly, TSA Compliant, For Face and Body, No White Cast, 1.3 OZ Stick
EltaMD
Kourtney Kardashian swears by this cult-favorite sunscreen brand. This SPF 50 sunscreen will protect your face and body from harsh UV rays all summer long!

Pros

  • Sun protection
  • No white cast
  • Non-greasy
$28.00
Get it

Fashion

adidas Originals Women's Swift Run Shoes, White/White/Copper Metallic, 7
adidas Originals
Kick it in these white Adidas sneakers! These sleek running shoes will elevate any outfit, from streetwear to sportswear.

Pros

  • Lightweight
  • Comfortable
  • Stylish
$67.00
Get it
ZESICA Women's 2023 Bohemian Summer Plaid Square Neck Puff Sleeve Ruffle Flowy Beach Midi Dress,Pink,Large
ZESICA
Gingham is one of the most gorgeous patterns for summertime! Swing into the new season in this lovely puff-sleeve midi dress, available in other colors.

Pros

  • Flattering
  • Lightweight
  • Perfect for summer
$43.99
Get it
Derek Lam Collective Rent the Runway Pre-Loved Blue Floral Ruffle Blouse, Blue, 42
Derek Lam Collective
This pre-loved floral blouse from Derek Lam Collective originally retailed for $260, so this is such a steal! We also applaud the sustainable mission of Rent the Runway. You can’t beat this designer deal on a stunning shirt!

Pros

  • Major discount
  • Flattering
  • Works for all seasons
PRETTYGARDEN Women's Summer Midi Bodycon Dresses Casual Crew Neck Side Slit Sleeveless Knit Cut Out Tank Top Dress (Z-Black,Medium)
PRETTYGARDEN
This cutout midi dress is giving Meredith Blake vibes from The Parent Trap (the must-have muse of the season)! Turn heads in this sultry number with a high slit.

Pros

  • Trendy
  • Flattering
  • Stretchy
$36.99
Get it
IRO Rent the Runway Pre-Loved Tweed Brelanie Jacket, Multicolored, 36
IRO
Another designer find from Rent the Runway, this Iro tweed jacket is a stunning statement piece. We’ve seen all the fashionable NYC women rocking jackets with jeans lately, just like the model pictured.

Pros

  • Majorly on sale
  • Chic
  • Work-appropriate

Home

Artistic Weavers Hapsburg Moroccan Shag Area Rug, 2'7" x 5', Beige
Artistic Weavers
This Morroccan shag rug would look amazing with any style home decor — modern, farmhouse, minimalist, you name it! So cozy-chic.

Pros

  • Soft and fluffy
  • Versatile
  • Doesn't shed
$47.59
Get it
IOTXY 5 Tier Open Bookshelf - Steel and Wood Display Stand, 50CM Width Floor-Standing Bookcase, White
IOTXY
This simple bookcase offers a wonderful solution to a storage problem! You can fit books, trinkets and baskets on this five-tier stand.

Pros

  • Storage space
  • Simple design
  • Sturdy
$79.99
Get it
Bedsure Linen Duvet Cover Queen - Linen Cotton Blend Duvet Cover Set, Linen Color, 3 Pieces, 1 Duvet Cover 90 x 90 Inches and 2 Pillowcases, Comforter Sold Separately
Bedsure
We love the look of this beige linen duvet! Feels coastal-cool, straight from the set of a Nancy Meyers movie.

Pros

  • Breezy aesthetic
  • Looks luxurious
  • Soft and cozy
$68.99
Get it
Shark HZ251 Ultralight Corded Stick Self-Cleaning Brushroll, Perfect, Converts to Hand Vacuum, LED Headlights, - Pet Crevice & Upholstery Tools, Teal.32 Quarts Capacity
Shark
Who needs Shark Week when you have this Shark vacuum cleaner? This ultra-lightweight device thoroughly cleans carpets and picks up pet hair.

Pros

  • Lightweight
  • Efficient
  • Great suction
$169.99
Get it
Dyson Pure Cool™ TP01 Air Purifier and Fan - White/Silver
Dyson
Dyson is truly the master of air, in the form of hair tools, vacuums and fans. This innovative device traps pollutants for cleaner air while purifying and cooling you.

Pros

  • Creates cleaner air
  • Cooling
  • Powerful yet quiet
$299.00
Get it

Tech

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple
These Apple AirPods Pro are the trendiest tech accessory out there. Listen to your music or talk on the phone with these wireless ear pieces.

Pros

  • Hands-free
  • Noise-cancelling
  • Comfortable fit
$215.99
Get it
Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) | With bigger vibrant sound, helpful routines and Alexa | Glacier White
Amazon
Play music, podcasts or audiobooks throughout your home with this handy Echo Dot! You can also ask Alexa for weather updates or to set timers.

Pros

  • Great sound system
  • Functional
  • Alexa feature
$39.99
Get it
SGIN Laptop 15.6 Inch 4GB DDR4 128GB SSD, Windows 11 Laptop with Celeron N4020, up to 2.8GHz, Mini HDMI, 2.4/5.0G WiFi, 2 x USB 3.0, Expandable Storage 512GB TF(Sliver)
SGIN
Looking for an affordable new laptop? This device is pre-installed with the latest Windows 11 system!

Pros

  • Efficient performance
  • Multi-functional interface
  • Lightweight
$259.99
Get it
TREBLAB HD77 - Bluetooth Speaker - Loud 360° HD Surround Sound w/Bass, 30W Stereo, IPX6 Waterproof, 20H Battery Portable Speaker w/Bluetooth, Wireless Dual Pairing, Outdoor Blue Tooth Speaker
TREBLAB
Complete with a 360° HD surround sound system, this waterproof Bluetooth speaker is great on the go! DJ your next pool party with this portable music device.

Pros

  • HD surround system
  • Waterproof
  • Durable
$59.96
Get it
Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell 2
Ring
Feel safer at home with this refurbished Ring doorbell! You can communicate with visitors from your phone, PC or tablet!

Pros

  • Advanced
  • Sends alerts
  • Monitors your home for added safety
$89.99
Get it
Canon EOS Rebel T7 DSLR Camera with 18-55mm Lens | Built-in Wi-Fi | 24.1 MP CMOS Sensor | DIGIC 4+ Image Processor and Full HD Videos
Canon
I absolutely love this user-friendly Canon camera! Improve your photo quality with this point-and-shoot DSLR with Wi-Fi and NFC technology.

Pros

  • High-tech
  • Great photo quality
  • User-friendly

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

memorial-day-deals-nordstrom-amazon-wayfair-walmart

The Best Memorial Day Deals at Nordstrom, Wayfair, Amazon and Walmart

Read article
nordstrom-memorial-day-deals

21 of the Best Memorial Day Deals at Nordstrom — Starting at $17

Read article
Hollywood home deals

10 Best Memorial Day Deals From Wayfair to Make Your Home Look Hollywood-Luxe

Read article

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!