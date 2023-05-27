Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Memorial Day presents Us with so many awesome shopping opportunities — but sometimes, it’s a little too awesome! We feel like we just can’t hit every sale, find every deal, save every dollar. That’s why it’s most important to concentrate on sites that have it all.
Nordstrom, Wayfair, Amazon and Walmart are four must-shop destinations this week, whether you’re looking for fashion, beauty, home, tech or whatever else. We’ll show you our top deal picks from each site below for Memorial Day so you can kick back by the pool without regret after placing your orders!
Nordstrom
Tory Burch Eleanor Espadrille Flat, Merigold
Supple leather and beachy jute!
Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Water Bottle With Straw Lid
Stay hydrated!
Yves Saint Laurent Water Stain Glow Lip Stain
High shine, high pigment!
Parachute Brushed Cotton Duvet Cover, Full/Queen, Latte
Exceptionally soft brushed cotton!
UGG Fremont Cardigan
Crank the A.C. and slip into this sweater!
Wayfair
Rosalind Wheeler Kinzie Metal 2-Person Seating Group With Cushions
The chairs even rock!
Kelly Clarkson Home Sylvie Handmade Flatweave Wool Cream/Black Rug, 8′ x 10′
The perfect neutral to suit any space!
Prep & Savour 30 Jar Spice Rack
Such a good space saver!
Umbra Trigg Wall Decor (Set of 2), White/Nickel
A chic way to display small indoor plants!
AllModern Davina Upholstered Flip Top Storage Bench
The perfect entryway piece for sitting and storage!
Amazon
Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan TP01
Cleaner, cooler air!
Revlon One-Step Volumizer 2.0
This number one bestseller is a game-changer!
Bsubseach Button-Up Cover-Up Shirt
A go-to for the beach or downtown!
Ododos Unisex Mini Belt Bag
The perfect size for everyday essentials!
Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle
Easy reading!
Walmart
Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
Noise canceling — with up to 40 hours of battery life!
iFanze Portable Water Flosser
Comes with four tips!
Tramontina Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven
Pretty in the kitchen — and quite useful!
Netvue Wireless Home Smart Camera
Watch over your fuzzy babies while you’re out!
No Boundaries Ribbed Cami Top, 5-Pack
Go-to tops for hot days — or undershirts for colder days!
Not done shopping? See more of our favorite finds below:
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!