Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Memorial Day presents Us with so many awesome shopping opportunities — but sometimes, it’s a little too awesome! We feel like we just can’t hit every sale, find every deal, save every dollar. That’s why it’s most important to concentrate on sites that have it all.

Nordstrom, Wayfair, Amazon and Walmart are four must-shop destinations this week, whether you’re looking for fashion, beauty, home, tech or whatever else. We’ll show you our top deal picks from each site below for Memorial Day so you can kick back by the pool without regret after placing your orders!

Nordstrom

Tory Burch Eleanor Espadrille Flat, Merigold

Supple leather and beachy jute!

Was $258 On Sale: $181 You Save 30% See it!

Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Water Bottle With Straw Lid

Stay hydrated!

Was $50 On Sale: $37 You Save 26% See it!

Yves Saint Laurent Water Stain Glow Lip Stain

High shine, high pigment!

Was $39 On Sale: $23 You Save 41% See it!

Parachute Brushed Cotton Duvet Cover, Full/Queen, Latte

Exceptionally soft brushed cotton!

Was $220 On Sale: $132 You Save 40% See it!

UGG Fremont Cardigan

Crank the A.C. and slip into this sweater!

Was $98 On Sale: $39 You Save 60% See it!

Wayfair

Rosalind Wheeler Kinzie Metal 2-Person Seating Group With Cushions

The chairs even rock!

Was $200 On Sale: $172 You Save 14% See it!

Kelly Clarkson Home Sylvie Handmade Flatweave Wool Cream/Black Rug, 8′ x 10′

The perfect neutral to suit any space!

Was $595 On Sale: $284 You Save 52% See it!

Prep & Savour 30 Jar Spice Rack

Such a good space saver!

Was $120 On Sale: $47 You Save 61% See it!

Umbra Trigg Wall Decor (Set of 2), White/Nickel

A chic way to display small indoor plants!

Was $18 On Sale: $9 You Save 50% See it!

AllModern Davina Upholstered Flip Top Storage Bench

The perfect entryway piece for sitting and storage!

Was $528 On Sale: $220 You Save 58% See it!

Amazon

Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan TP01

Cleaner, cooler air!

Was $400 On Sale: $299 You Save 25% See it!

Revlon One-Step Volumizer 2.0

This number one bestseller is a game-changer!

Was $70 On Sale: $40 You Save 43% See it!

Bsubseach Button-Up Cover-Up Shirt

A go-to for the beach or downtown!

Was $38 On Sale: $29 You Save 24% See it!

Ododos Unisex Mini Belt Bag

The perfect size for everyday essentials!

Was $24 On Sale: $17 You Save 29% See it!

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle

Easy reading!

Was $210 On Sale: $190 You Save 10% See it!

Walmart

Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Noise canceling — with up to 40 hours of battery life!

Was $179 On Sale: $129 You Save 28% See it!

iFanze Portable Water Flosser

Comes with four tips!

Was $40 On Sale: $14 You Save 65% See it!

Tramontina Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven

Pretty in the kitchen — and quite useful!

Was $70 On Sale: $50 You Save 29% See it!

Netvue Wireless Home Smart Camera

Watch over your fuzzy babies while you’re out!

Was $40 On Sale: $29 You Save 28% See it!

No Boundaries Ribbed Cami Top, 5-Pack

Go-to tops for hot days — or undershirts for colder days!

Was $14 On Sale: $10 You Save 29% See it!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite finds below: