The Best Memorial Day Deals at Nordstrom, Wayfair, Amazon and Walmart — From $9

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Memorial Day presents Us with so many awesome shopping opportunities — but sometimes, it’s a little too awesome! We feel like we just can’t hit every sale, find every deal, save every dollar. That’s why it’s most important to concentrate on sites that have it all.

Nordstrom, Wayfair, Amazon and Walmart are four must-shop destinations this week, whether you’re looking for fashion, beauty, home, tech or whatever else. We’ll show you our top deal picks from each site below for Memorial Day so you can kick back by the pool without regret after placing your orders!

Nordstrom

Tory Burch Eleanor Espadrille Flat, Merigold

Supple leather and beachy jute!

Was $258On Sale: $181You Save 30%
Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Water Bottle With Straw Lid

Stay hydrated!

Was $50On Sale: $37You Save 26%
Yves Saint Laurent Water Stain Glow Lip Stain

High shine, high pigment!

Was $39On Sale: $23You Save 41%
Parachute Brushed Cotton Duvet Cover, Full/Queen, Latte

Exceptionally soft brushed cotton!

Was $220On Sale: $132You Save 40%
UGG Fremont Cardigan

Crank the A.C. and slip into this sweater!

Was $98On Sale: $39You Save 60%
Wayfair

Rosalind Wheeler Kinzie Metal 2-Person Seating Group With Cushions

The chairs even rock!

Was $200On Sale: $172You Save 14%
Kelly Clarkson Home Sylvie Handmade Flatweave Wool Cream/Black Rug, 8′ x 10′

The perfect neutral to suit any space!

Was $595On Sale: $284You Save 52%
Prep & Savour 30 Jar Spice Rack

Such a good space saver!

Was $120On Sale: $47You Save 61%
Umbra Trigg Wall Decor (Set of 2), White/Nickel

A chic way to display small indoor plants!

Was $18On Sale: $9You Save 50%
AllModern Davina Upholstered Flip Top Storage Bench

The perfect entryway piece for sitting and storage!

Was $528On Sale: $220You Save 58%
Amazon

Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan TP01

Cleaner, cooler air!

Was $400On Sale: $299You Save 25%
Revlon One-Step Volumizer 2.0

This number one bestseller is a game-changer!

Was $70On Sale: $40You Save 43%
Bsubseach Button-Up Cover-Up Shirt

A go-to for the beach or downtown!

Was $38On Sale: $29You Save 24%
Ododos Unisex Mini Belt Bag

The perfect size for everyday essentials!

Was $24On Sale: $17You Save 29%
Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle

Easy reading!

Was $210On Sale: $190You Save 10%
Walmart

Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Noise canceling — with up to 40 hours of battery life!

Was $179On Sale: $129You Save 28%
iFanze Portable Water Flosser

Comes with four tips!

Was $40On Sale: $14You Save 65%
Tramontina Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven

Pretty in the kitchen — and quite useful!

Was $70On Sale: $50You Save 29%
Netvue Wireless Home Smart Camera

Watch over your fuzzy babies while you’re out!

Was $40On Sale: $29You Save 28%
No Boundaries Ribbed Cami Top, 5-Pack

Go-to tops for hot days — or undershirts for colder days!

Was $14On Sale: $10You Save 29%
