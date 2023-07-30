10 Best Beauty and Fashion Deals on Amazon This Weekend

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Cheers to the weekend! It may not be an official holiday, but there’s always an excuse to celebrate in the summer. The sun is shining, the breeze is blowing, and life is good. But you know what could make it even better? A summer sale!

Amazon Prime Day may be over, but there are still tons of deals on fashion and beauty on the site. We tracked down the 10 best markdowns you do not want to miss — up to 69% off! This is your sign to treat yourself!

Beauty

e.l.f. Power Grip Primer This cult-favorite, affordable primer provides a long-lasting hold to lock your makeup in place, even in the heat! One customer called this product a ‘holy grail primer!’ $8.11 Get it

L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Waterproof Mascara This bestselling waterproof mascara is currently on sale for 64% off! With over 94,000 reviews on Amazon, this voluminous mascara is the tried-and-true secret behind full lashes. $4.11 Get it

Maybelline Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner This is my favorite liquid eye liner of all time! People always ask me how I’ve mastered the art of the cat eye, and this eye liner is the answer. $6.38 Get it

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream The Rich Cream by Augustinus Bader is a holy grail for Hollywood royalty — we’re talking Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Aniston and Hailey Bieber. This luxurious moisturizer is a skincare superhero that targets signs of aging. $147.45 Get it

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Face Moisturizer Give your complexion a burst of hydration with this Neutrogena Hydro Boost moisturizer! This oil-free gel leaves skin soft and smooth. $15.75 Get it

Fashion

Anrabess No. 1 Bestselling Sweater Set This comfy-chic set is the no. 1 bestseller in women’s sweatsuits on Amazon! Shoppers say that this loungewear look is an affordable alternative to a similar Free People set. $42.11 Get it

Montana West Quilted Shoulder Bag This quilted shoulder bag looks so luxe! Don’t be surprised if people assume this purse is designer. $27.64 Get it

BTFBM Long-Sleeve Wrap Dress Get ready for fall in this long-sleeve wrap dress, on sale now for 69% off! We can’t wait to team this frock with booties and a rancher hat. $16.99 Get it

Adidas Cloudfoam Running Shoes Run like the wind in these Adidas Cloudfoam sneakers! Adidas shoes are trending this summer, so stay on stay in these fresh white kicks. $45.73 Get it

Vera Bradley Straw Tote Bag Channel your inner coastal grandmother with this trendy straw tote bag by Vera Bradley! It’s giving beachy cottagecore vibes. $47.12 Get it

