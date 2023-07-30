10 Best Beauty and Fashion Deals on Amazon This Weekend

Cancel OK
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Cheers to the weekend! It may not be an official holiday, but there’s always an excuse to celebrate in the summer. The sun is shining, the breeze is blowing, and life is good. But you know what could make it even better? A summer sale!

Amazon Prime Day may be over, but there are still tons of deals on fashion and beauty on the site. We tracked down the 10 best markdowns you do not want to miss — up to 69% off! This is your sign to treat yourself!

Beauty

e.l.f. Power Grip Primer

e.l.f. Power Grip Primer, Gel-Based & Hydrating Face Primer For Smoothing Skin & Gripping Makeup, Moisturizes & Primes, 0.811 Fl Oz (24 ml)
e.l.f.
This cult-favorite, affordable primer provides a long-lasting hold to lock your makeup in place, even in the heat! One customer called this product a ‘holy grail primer!’
$8.11
Get it

L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Waterproof Mascara

L'Oréal Paris Makeup Voluminous Original Volume Building Waterproof Mascara, Carbon Black, 0.23 Fl Oz
L’Oréal Paris
This bestselling waterproof mascara is currently on sale for 64% off! With over 94,000 reviews on Amazon, this voluminous mascara is the tried-and-true secret behind full lashes.
$4.11
Get it

Maybelline Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner

Maybelline New York Eyestudio Master Precise All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner Makeup, Black, 1 Count
MAYBELLINE
This is my favorite liquid eye liner of all time! People always ask me how I’ve mastered the art of the cat eye, and this eye liner is the answer.
$6.38
Get it

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream 1 Oz / 30 Ml PPC Cellular Renewal Rich Cream
Augustinus Bader
The Rich Cream by Augustinus Bader is a holy grail for Hollywood royalty — we’re talking Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Aniston and Hailey Bieber. This luxurious moisturizer is a skincare superhero that targets signs of aging.
$147.45
Get it

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Face Moisturizer

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Water Gel Daily Face Moisturizer for Dry Skin, Oil-Free, Non-Comedogenic Face Lotion, 1.7 fl. Oz
Neutrogena
Give your complexion a burst of hydration with this Neutrogena Hydro Boost moisturizer! This oil-free gel leaves skin soft and smooth.
$15.75
Get it

Fashion

Anrabess No. 1 Bestselling Sweater Set

ANRABESS Women's Two Piece Outfits Sweater Sets Knit Pullover Tops and Casual Pants Tracksuit Matching Sets Loungewear 2023 Summer Fashion Clothes Sweat Suit 953qiankaqi-M
ANRABESS
This comfy-chic set is the no. 1 bestseller in women’s sweatsuits on Amazon! Shoppers say that this loungewear look is an affordable alternative to a similar Free People set.
$42.11
Get it

Montana West Quilted Shoulder Bag

Montana West Shoulder Bag for Women Quilted Purses and handbags Small Chunky Chain Phone Bags MWC-060ABK
Montana West
This quilted shoulder bag looks so luxe! Don’t be surprised if people assume this purse is designer.
$27.64
Get it

BTFBM Long-Sleeve Wrap Dress

BTFBM Women's Casual Party Summer Fall Dresses 2023 Long Sleeve Wrap V Neck Swiss Dot Swing A-Line Maxi Dress with Belt(Coffee, Medium)
BTFBM
Get ready for fall in this long-sleeve wrap dress, on sale now for 69% off! We can’t wait to team this frock with booties and a rancher hat.
$16.99
Get it

Adidas Cloudfoam Running Shoes

adidas womens Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoes, White/White/Grey, 9 US
adidas
Run like the wind in these Adidas Cloudfoam sneakers! Adidas shoes are trending this summer, so stay on stay in these fresh white kicks.
$45.73
Get it

Vera Bradley Straw Tote Bag

Vera Bradley Women's Straw Tote Bag, Adrift Coral Blue, One Size
Vera Bradley
Channel your inner coastal grandmother with this trendy straw tote bag by Vera Bradley! It’s giving beachy cottagecore vibes.
$47.12
Get it

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!