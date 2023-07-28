Cancel OK
Shop These Bestselling Styles From the Spanx Summer Sale

Spanx sale
Spanx

A Spanx sale is always a cause for celebration! These savings events are like the shooting stars of shopping — rare celestial sightings you simply can’t pass up. Right now, you can score all of your favorite shapewear for a fraction of the cost!

We’ve never seen so many deals on Spanx bestsellers, from smoothing leggings to sculpting bodysuits. Below are 10 of our top picks from this limited-time summer sale — catch these shooting stars before they disappear!

Faux-Leather Leggings

faux leather leggings
Spanx

 

Fall is right around the corner, which means that faux-leather weather is on its way. These luxe leggings look amazing with oversized sweaters!

Was $98On Sale: $66You Save 33%
See It!

Suit Your Fancy Strapless Cupped Mid-Thigh Bodysuit

Spanx bodysuit
Spanx

 

Featuring sleek shaping fabric, this mid-thigh bodysuit provides lightweight compression to contour your body. And the 5-way adjustable straps allow you to wear this shapewear strapless!

Was $148On Sale: $99You Save 33%
See It!

The Get Moving Pleated Skort, 14″

pleated skort
Spanx

Hit the golf course or tennis court in this booty-boosting pleated skort. Sweat-wicking and sculpting, this skort is a trendy workout essential.

Was $88On Sale: $59You Save 33%
See It!

Booty Boost Active Leggings

booty boost leggings
Spanx

 

Breathable leggings with a built-in butt lift? Sign Us up! These performance leggings have a contoured waistband that sculpts your body like shapewear.

Was $98On Sale: $65You Save 34%
See It!

The Perfect Pant, Slim Straight

perfect pant
Spanx

 

The name speaks for itself — this pant is pretty perfect! With four-way stretch and hidden core shaping, these pants are comfy-chic for the office.

Was $148On Sale: $99You Save 33%
See It!

Yes, Pleats! Active Dress

pleated dress
Spanx

 

Game, set, match! The first-ever Spanx active dress, this pleated tennis frock comes with a built-in smoothing bodysuit and hidden side pockets.

Was $128On Sale: $95You Save 26%
See It!

Undie-tectable Lace Hipster Panty

lace panty
Spanx

 

Sick of panty lines crashing the party? These seamless lace undies smooth your tummy while staying invisible under clothing.

Was $24On Sale: $16You Save 33%
See It!

Perfect Length Top, Dolman 3/4 Sleeve

perfect length top
Spanx

Made with smooth and soft fabric in a relaxed fit, this 3/4-length top feels like your favorite sweatshirt. Long enough to wear with leggings, this cozy top is an everyday essential.

Was $68On Sale: $48You Save 29%
See It!

Stretch Twill Ankle Cargo Pant

cargo pants
Spanx

 

Cargo pants are having a major moment right now! Stay on trend with these twill ankle cargo pants.

Was $128On Sale: $90You Save 30%
See It!

