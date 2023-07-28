Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
A Spanx sale is always a cause for celebration! These savings events are like the shooting stars of shopping — rare celestial sightings you simply can’t pass up. Right now, you can score all of your favorite shapewear for a fraction of the cost!
We’ve never seen so many deals on Spanx bestsellers, from smoothing leggings to sculpting bodysuits. Below are 10 of our top picks from this limited-time summer sale — catch these shooting stars before they disappear!
Faux-Leather Leggings
Fall is right around the corner, which means that faux-leather weather is on its way. These luxe leggings look amazing with oversized sweaters!
Suit Your Fancy Strapless Cupped Mid-Thigh Bodysuit
Featuring sleek shaping fabric, this mid-thigh bodysuit provides lightweight compression to contour your body. And the 5-way adjustable straps allow you to wear this shapewear strapless!
The Get Moving Pleated Skort, 14″
Hit the golf course or tennis court in this booty-boosting pleated skort. Sweat-wicking and sculpting, this skort is a trendy workout essential.
Booty Boost Active Leggings
Breathable leggings with a built-in butt lift? Sign Us up! These performance leggings have a contoured waistband that sculpts your body like shapewear.
The Perfect Pant, Slim Straight
The name speaks for itself — this pant is pretty perfect! With four-way stretch and hidden core shaping, these pants are comfy-chic for the office.
Yes, Pleats! Active Dress
Game, set, match! The first-ever Spanx active dress, this pleated tennis frock comes with a built-in smoothing bodysuit and hidden side pockets.
Undie-tectable Lace Hipster Panty
Sick of panty lines crashing the party? These seamless lace undies smooth your tummy while staying invisible under clothing.
Perfect Length Top, Dolman 3/4 Sleeve
Made with smooth and soft fabric in a relaxed fit, this 3/4-length top feels like your favorite sweatshirt. Long enough to wear with leggings, this cozy top is an everyday essential.
Stretch Twill Ankle Cargo Pant
Cargo pants are having a major moment right now! Stay on trend with these twill ankle cargo pants.
Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!