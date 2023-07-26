Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s time to get cozy! Cozy Earth, that is. The fan-favorite brand is known for their purpose-driven styles and responsibly-crafted products, made with superior quality and always an eye for the environment. Well, now you can look good and feel good — Cozy Earth is running its stellar Summer Sale, with bestselling items available now for 20% to 25% off sitewide!

We’ve selected a few of our faves on sale now below, including ultra-soft loungewear, snooze-worthy bedding and a PJ set to bring it all together.

These Bamboo Jogger Pants

Cozy Earth touts these joggers as being “irresistibly soft,” which is the perfect vibe for a comfy pair of streamlined sweats. These joggers boast a flattering fit and phone-friendly side pockets for the best possible version of this all-season wardrobe staple.

Was $165 On Sale: $132 You Save 20% See it!

This Bamboo Sheet Set

These super-soft sheets are made with 100% premium viscose from bamboo, for a truly unique feather-light texture that only gets softer with every wash. Each set features 1 top sheet, 1 fitted sheet and 2 pillowcases. Snag them in a variety of colors on sale, like light grey, oat and charcoal. New colors are also available at regular price!

Was $389 On Sale: $311 You Save 20% See it!

This Short-Sleeve Pajama Set

Much like the aforementioned sheets, this lovely sleep set utilizes stretch-knit bamboo viscose to keep you cool throughout your peaceful slumber. The set is accentuated with elegant contrast piping and a button-up, pocketed top —all in a cozy drapey silhouette that resists uncomfortable bunching. Choose from a variety of colors on sale, like blush, grey and black. New colors are also available at regular price!

Was $175 On Sale: $140 You Save 20% See it!

This Bamboo Comforter

Pair this with your Cozy Earth sheets for a true sleeping-on-a-cloud experience! This comforter is also made from 100% Bamboo Viscose for a naturally breathable, moisture-wicking, ultra-soft snooze. Hot sleepers, rejoice —slumbering under this comforter will feel like always being on the cool side of the pillow. And, if you’d like to insert into your fave duvet, it has anchor loops to ensure it stays put.

Was $419 On Sale: $335 You Save 20% See it!

This Luxe Lounge Top

Lounge in comfort and style with this rib-knit lounge top. Bamboo viscose fabric prevents sweaty moments and keeps you warm, so it’s really the best of both worlds. Wear it around the house, layered under a sweater in the winter or solo in warmer temps. Available on sale in black, ivory, grey and navy from sizes XS through XXXL.

Was $140 On Sale: $112 You Save 20% See it!

These Ribbed Knit Lounge Pants

Be sure to grab these lounge pants to pair with your cozy shirt (above)! Make a whole lounging, elevated-pajamas outfit or wear ‘em with a soft tee for a cute-yet-comfy style. These pants offer side pockets, a wide elastic waistband and a straight-leg cut and come in black, ivory, grey and navy; sizes XS through XXXL.

Was $160 On Sale: $128 You Save 20% See it!

