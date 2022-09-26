The Absolute Best Designer Sneakers Worth Investing In Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Many of Us are not in the position to regularly spend money on high-end designer items, but every once in a blue moon, we save up and make a purchase possible! It may seem irresponsible when considering other expenses, but there’s actual psychology explaining why shoppers stash money away for big ticket transactions. Buying designer can be a major confidence boost for some consumers, which we can definitely identify with. The rush we receive while splashing out on a luxe item is truly remarkable!
In fact, according to multiple sources, spending money on luxury items increased during the pandemic. With restaurant and entertainment venues shut down, some had extra cash lying around and may have chosen to buy high-end pieces. It doesn’t seem like this trend has dissipated, and if you want to get in on the flashy action, you have a few options. Purses may be captivating, but they’re ultra-expensive — a pair of designer sneakers is a more affordable choice.
Designer sneakers can vary greatly in price — and we consider the “designer” label a bit broader in the footwear department. With that in mind, we focused on sneaker styles that are easily recognizable and offered a range of different price points so you can shop within your budget. Check out the designer and name-brand sneakers worth investing in below!
The Best Designer Sneakers to Shop Now
PUMA Mayze Classic Platform Sneaker
Top All-White Pick
You can find a pair of white sneakers anywhere, but this particular pick stood out to Us. We’re obsessed with how thick the platform sole is — and adore the branding on the sides! They have a clean and crisp look with a rugged edge that will complement any outfit.
Pros
- Brand-new style
- Comfortable
- Sleek design
- More affordable
Cons
- Runs small
Available at: Nordstrom
adidas Originals Women’s Superstar Sneaker
Most Affordable
These sneakers have been around forever, and they’re never going to go out of style! They also have a number of celeb fans, including Gigi Hadid, Emma Roberts, Victoria Beckham and more. If you’re working with a tighter budget, these kicks are a solid option!
Pros
- Super affordable style
- Timeless classic
- Plenty of color options
Cons
- Low arch support
Available at: Amazon
rag & bone Retro Sneaker
Top Sporty Pick
Many designer sneakers are geared more toward the look instead of comfort, but these shoes have it all! They offer a sleek retro vibe that feels cool, and they’re built for all-day comfort. You can even try working out in them!
Pros
- Super comfortable design
- Cushioned footbed
- Made from recycled materials
Cons
- More expensive
Available at: Nordstrom
Alexander McQueen Sneaker
Best Leather Style
If there were ever an award for the most elegant sneaker, these shoes would be in the running for top prize! We love the exaggerated design, and shoppers note the leather doesn’t crease — which is a concern when buying shoes made from this specific material.
Pros
- Beautiful, sleek design
- Different color options
- Crease-resistant leather
Cons
- High-end price tag
Available at: Nordstrom
Gucci New Ace Sneaker
Most Recognizable Style
If you want to wear the designer sneaker that people will immediately recognize, these are the perfect pair! They have the iconic Gucci stripes on each side of shoes, plus the brand name on the back of the ankle. While the branding isn’t too in-your-face, everyone will know you’re rocking the best of the best!
Pros
- Iconic branding
- Genuine leather and snakeskin upper
- Imported from Italy
Cons
- High-end price tag
- Only one color
Available at: Nordstrom
Balenciaga Triple S Sneakers
Best Trendy Pick
The design of these sneakers is incredibly current and modern. They’re made to stand out thanks to their chunky silhouette, and are a favorite of countless celebrities. Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Irina Shayk and many more stars have all been spotted in these kicks!
Pros
- Funky design
- Loved by celebs
- Comfy and supportive
Cons
- High-end price tag
- No customer reviews
Available at: Saks Fifth Avenue
Veja Campo Sneaker
Celeb-Loved
A more recent brand that’s gotten attention from some of the world’s biggest stars is Veja! Familiar faces like Meghan Markle and Florence Pugh have donned a pair of sneakers adorned with the recognizable V logo on the sides — and you can get in on the action by picking up your own!
Pros
- Celeb-loved brand
- More affordable
- Versatile
Cons
- May need break-in time
Available at: Nordstrom
Comme des Garçons x Converse Chuck Taylor® Hidden Heart Low Top Sneaker
Best Iconic Design
When this Converse collab first dropped, everyone wanted to get their hands on a pair — and years later, we still love them just as much! The little stamped heart on the side of the shoe is so adorable and makes you feel like you’re rocking something special.
Pros
- Iconic collaboration
- Comfortable, familiar style
- Four different color options
Cons
- Unisex sizing
- Slightly higher price tag
Available at: Nordstrom
Nike Air Force 1 ’07
Our Forever Go-To
These Nikes are the ideal sneaker to buy if you want a shoe that’s never going to go out of style. Trendy picks are fun, but you never know how tastes will shift. That said, the Air Force 1 is here to stay! The most overwhelmingly popular version is the all-white pair, but you can also snag these same shoes in black and other pops of color.
Pros
- Timeless shoe
- Different color options
- Bestselling style
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
Available at: Amazon
Christian Louboutin Loubishark Sneaker
Best Unique Designer Style
We never thought we would see the sneaker equivalent of red bottoms until we spotted these kicks! The iconic detail synonymous with Christian Louboutin is implemented in the design of these shoes in such an inventive way. Shoppers love how fun and eye-catching they are!
Pros
- Excellent reviews
- “Cushy” feel
- Iconic red soles
Cons
- Pricey
- Some shoppers claim arch support is minimal
Available at: Nordstrom
Tory Burch T Monogram Good Luck Trainer
Best Designer Deal
If you want to steal a deal on a pair of name-brand sneakers, look no further! These are a top-selling style, made from quality materials and they just so happen to be on sale for an amazing discount. The look, supportive design and price are all right — and it won’t be long before stock starts to run out!
Pros
- Incredible sale price
- Cushioned arch support
- Calfskin and suede upper
Cons
- Only two color options
Available at: Tory Burch
