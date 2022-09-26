The Absolute Best Designer Sneakers Worth Investing In Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Many of Us are not in the position to regularly spend money on high-end designer items, but every once in a blue moon, we save up and make a purchase possible! It may seem irresponsible when considering other expenses, but there’s actual psychology explaining why shoppers stash money away for big ticket transactions. Buying designer can be a major confidence boost for some consumers, which we can definitely identify with. The rush we receive while splashing out on a luxe item is truly remarkable!

In fact, according to multiple sources, spending money on luxury items increased during the pandemic. With restaurant and entertainment venues shut down, some had extra cash lying around and may have chosen to buy high-end pieces. It doesn’t seem like this trend has dissipated, and if you want to get in on the flashy action, you have a few options. Purses may be captivating, but they’re ultra-expensive — a pair of designer sneakers is a more affordable choice.

Designer sneakers can vary greatly in price — and we consider the “designer” label a bit broader in the footwear department. With that in mind, we focused on sneaker styles that are easily recognizable and offered a range of different price points so you can shop within your budget. Check out the designer and name-brand sneakers worth investing in below!

The Best Designer Sneakers to Shop Now

PUMA Mayze Classic Platform Sneaker

Top All-White Pick

You can find a pair of white sneakers anywhere, but this particular pick stood out to Us. We’re obsessed with how thick the platform sole is — and adore the branding on the sides! They have a clean and crisp look with a rugged edge that will complement any outfit.

Pros

Brand-new style

Comfortable

Sleek design

More affordable

Cons

Runs small

See it!

Available at: Nordstrom

adidas Originals Women’s Superstar Sneaker

Most Affordable

These sneakers have been around forever, and they’re never going to go out of style! They also have a number of celeb fans, including Gigi Hadid, Emma Roberts, Victoria Beckham and more. If you’re working with a tighter budget, these kicks are a solid option!

Pros

Super affordable style

Timeless classic

Plenty of color options

Cons

Low arch support

See it!

Available at: Amazon

rag & bone Retro Sneaker

Top Sporty Pick

Many designer sneakers are geared more toward the look instead of comfort, but these shoes have it all! They offer a sleek retro vibe that feels cool, and they’re built for all-day comfort. You can even try working out in them!

Pros

Super comfortable design

Cushioned footbed

Made from recycled materials

Cons

More expensive

See it!

Available at: Nordstrom

Alexander McQueen Sneaker

Best Leather Style

If there were ever an award for the most elegant sneaker, these shoes would be in the running for top prize! We love the exaggerated design, and shoppers note the leather doesn’t crease — which is a concern when buying shoes made from this specific material.

Pros

Beautiful, sleek design

Different color options

Crease-resistant leather

Cons

High-end price tag

See it!

Available at: Nordstrom

Gucci New Ace Sneaker

Most Recognizable Style

If you want to wear the designer sneaker that people will immediately recognize, these are the perfect pair! They have the iconic Gucci stripes on each side of shoes, plus the brand name on the back of the ankle. While the branding isn’t too in-your-face, everyone will know you’re rocking the best of the best!

Pros



Iconic branding

Genuine leather and snakeskin upper

Imported from Italy

Cons

High-end price tag

Only one color

See it!

Available at: Nordstrom

Balenciaga Triple S Sneakers

Best Trendy Pick

The design of these sneakers is incredibly current and modern. They’re made to stand out thanks to their chunky silhouette, and are a favorite of countless celebrities. Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Irina Shayk and many more stars have all been spotted in these kicks!

Pros

Funky design

Loved by celebs

Comfy and supportive

Cons

High-end price tag

No customer reviews

See it!

Available at: Saks Fifth Avenue

Veja Campo Sneaker

Celeb-Loved

A more recent brand that’s gotten attention from some of the world’s biggest stars is Veja! Familiar faces like Meghan Markle and Florence Pugh have donned a pair of sneakers adorned with the recognizable V logo on the sides — and you can get in on the action by picking up your own!

Pros

Celeb-loved brand

More affordable

Versatile

Cons

May need break-in time

See it!

Available at: Nordstrom

Comme des Garçons x Converse Chuck Taylor® Hidden Heart Low Top Sneaker

Best Iconic Design

When this Converse collab first dropped, everyone wanted to get their hands on a pair — and years later, we still love them just as much! The little stamped heart on the side of the shoe is so adorable and makes you feel like you’re rocking something special.

Pros

Iconic collaboration

Comfortable, familiar style

Four different color options

Cons

Unisex sizing

Slightly higher price tag

See it!

Available at: Nordstrom

Nike Air Force 1 ’07

Our Forever Go-To

These Nikes are the ideal sneaker to buy if you want a shoe that’s never going to go out of style. Trendy picks are fun, but you never know how tastes will shift. That said, the Air Force 1 is here to stay! The most overwhelmingly popular version is the all-white pair, but you can also snag these same shoes in black and other pops of color.

Pros

Timeless shoe

Different color options

Bestselling style

Cons

Slightly more expensive

See it!

Available at: Amazon

Christian Louboutin Loubishark Sneaker

Best Unique Designer Style

We never thought we would see the sneaker equivalent of red bottoms until we spotted these kicks! The iconic detail synonymous with Christian Louboutin is implemented in the design of these shoes in such an inventive way. Shoppers love how fun and eye-catching they are!

Pros

Excellent reviews

“Cushy” feel

Iconic red soles

Cons

Pricey

Some shoppers claim arch support is minimal

See it!

Available at: Nordstrom

Tory Burch T Monogram Good Luck Trainer

Best Designer Deal

If you want to steal a deal on a pair of name-brand sneakers, look no further! These are a top-selling style, made from quality materials and they just so happen to be on sale for an amazing discount. The look, supportive design and price are all right — and it won’t be long before stock starts to run out!

Pros

Incredible sale price

Cushioned arch support

Calfskin and suede upper

Cons

Only two color options

See it!

Available at: Tory Burch

