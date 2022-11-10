21 of the Best Fashion Deals Available Right Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Feeling like a little bit of retail therapy? You know we’re on board, especially when there are deals involved. We’re always scouring the internet for the biggest sales, so why don’t we take this moment to share our current must-buys with you?

Shop below to see the best fashion deals available to buy right now — 21 picks from Amazon, Nordstrom, Kohl’s, Tory Burch and beyond!

21 Can’t-Miss Fashion Deals

Sweaters

1. Our Absolute Favorite: How pretty is this fuzzy, minty O’Lola sweater with its Fair Isle design? So comfy, so compliment-worthy!

2. We Also Love: Want something simple, solid and timeless? Don’t miss out on the deal on this Amazon Essentials crew neck!

3. We Can’t Forget: This Shermie pullover will always make Us smile. The cable-knit heart is just too cute!

Coats

4. Our Absolute Favorite: It’s coat season! Get prepped for winter with this weather-ready Bernardo puffer from Nordstrom!

5. We Also Love: Living in an extra cold climate? Get your hands on this Columbia Omni-Heat coat while it’s $100 off at Kohl’s!

6. We Can’t Forget: Need something besides a puffer for nicer occasions? Warm up with this wool-blend Tahari coat!

Dresses

7. Our Absolute Favorite: Let’s add some designer finds to your closet! This Tory Burch dress is currently over $400 off!

8. We also Love: Have a wedding or fancy date night on the calendar? Grab this Bebe slip dress from Zappos!

9. We Can’t Forget: It’s 100% velvet dress weather, so make sure you add this BerryGo dress to your Amazon cart!

Pants

10. Our Absolute Favorite: Once these Minibee corduroy trousers are in your closet, you’ll start reaching for your jeans less and less often!

11. We Also Love: Let’s get comfy with these soft and sustainable Zella joggers from Nordstrom! You could wear them for working out, but we love them for lounging!

12. We Can’t Forget: Say hello to your new favorite work pants. These Nine West wide leg trousers are professional yet comfortable!

Sweatshirts

13. Our Absolute Favorite: The sherpa lining on this Haellun hooded sweatshirt makes it a total dream for chilly days. You won’t want to take this one off!

14. We Also Love: Who wouldn’t fall for the pretty purple color of this Reebok sweatshirt from Zappos? It comes in three other shades too!

15. We Can’t Forget: How about a half-zip style instead? You’ll fall quickly in love with this Trendy Queen sweatshirt!

Cold Weather Accessories

16. Our Absolute Favorite: Obviously we want a piece of this Softer Than Cashmere scarf from Kohl’s. The colors are so pretty too!

17. We Also Love: These soft fleece Isotoner gloves have smarTouch touchscreen technology so you don’t need to take them off to use your phone!

18. We Can’t Forget: Keep those ears warm with a hat! Our pick is this Sunday Afternoons beanie from Zappos!

Shoes

19. Our Absolute Favorite: Snow on the forecast? No problem with these Dream Pairs snow boots on your shoe rack!

20. We Also Love: Wow, we were instantly obsessed with these Tory Burch Chelsea boots. The lug soles! The mix of materials! Everything!

21. We Can’t Forget: Let’s leave you with something cozy. This is your moment to grab these UGG Scuffita shearling slippers on sale at Nordstrom!

