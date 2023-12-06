Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
During the cold fall and winter months, it’s easy to fall out of alignment with your fitness goals. The brisk breeze in the morning make it hard for the early riser to kick it into gear, and the dropping temperatures throughout the night create difficulty for the evening gym goers to enjoy their workout without freezing! Hence, now is a great time to buy home fitness machine gifts for any gym fanatic on your list!
Whether you’re crossing off your gift lift or just looking to make a purchase which allows you to work out from the comfort of your home, you’ll find many great options here! Read on to see some of our favorite fitness machine gifts for every need below!
Large Equipment Gifts
Grab the ultra-popular Peloton bike while it’s on sale for 20% right now!
- Peloton Bike Ultimate Package — just $1,540 (was $1,940)!
- Sole E25 Elliptical — just $1,200
- Horizon Fitness T202 Treadmill — just $800 (was $1,200)!
- Echelon Stair Climber Sport — just $600 (was $800)!
- VIBESPARK Adjustable Weight Bench — just $116 (was $240)!
Small Equipment Gifts
For those who prefer dumbbell workouts, FitRx Smart Bell Gym includes up to 60 pounds of weight, and it’s on sale for 42 off now!
- FitRx Smart Bell Gym — just $98 (was $170)!
- Niceday Steppers — just $70 (was $100)!
- RELIFE REBUILD YOUR LIFE Dip Station — just $60 (was $70)!
- Zimtown Fitness Mini Pedal Exercise Bike — just $40 (was $65)!
Fitness Accessories
Who doesn’t love a massage after working out? Apherma’s Massage Gun is a great alternative to a pricey masseuse — and it’s 42% off!
- APHERMA Massage Gun — just $29 (was $50)!
- RENPHO Smart Jump Rope — just $20 (was $30)!
- Bala Bangles — just $55!
- Amazon Basics 1/2-Inch Extra Thick Exercise Yoga Mat — just $20!