Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

During the cold fall and winter months, it’s easy to fall out of alignment with your fitness goals. The brisk breeze in the morning make it hard for the early riser to kick it into gear, and the dropping temperatures throughout the night create difficulty for the evening gym goers to enjoy their workout without freezing! Hence, now is a great time to buy home fitness machine gifts for any gym fanatic on your list!

Related: 33 Incredibly Useful Gift Ideas for Women in Their 30s Any woman in her 30s will appreciate these gifts that are practical, functional and fun — details here

Whether you’re crossing off your gift lift or just looking to make a purchase which allows you to work out from the comfort of your home, you’ll find many great options here! Read on to see some of our favorite fitness machine gifts for every need below!

Large Equipment Gifts

Grab the ultra-popular Peloton bike while it’s on sale for 20% right now!

Small Equipment Gifts

For those who prefer dumbbell workouts, FitRx Smart Bell Gym includes up to 60 pounds of weight, and it’s on sale for 42 off now!

Fitness Accessories

Who doesn’t love a massage after working out? Apherma’s Massage Gun is a great alternative to a pricey masseuse — and it’s 42% off!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us