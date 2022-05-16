The Absolute Best Foundations to Use if You Have Combination Skin

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Dealing with combination skin can be tricky — especially when it comes to foundation. You want to help the oily areas of your face stay shine-free, while also making sure the drier parts look seamless and not cake-y. The oilier region is known typically as the T-zone area, which is the forehead, nose and chin. They may also be more porous, which can mean you’ll be able to see them more there than on the cheeks. You may be wondering if you’ll need to use two foundations on different parts of the face, but when you find the right one, you don’t have to go through all of that extra work!

What Type of Foundations Are Best for Combination Skin?

The important thing to look for in a foundation is an oil-free formula. There’s no use in adding more oil to your skin when you’re aiming to control it. Makes sense, right? There are other methods to keep your skin properly hydrated, which brings Us to our next important point — hydration. There are plenty of matte finish foundations that can still deliver moisture, which works well for both the oily and drier parts of the face. We kept these details in mind while sourcing the absolute best foundations to use for combo skin, and included other features that help make each one unique. Find your perfect match below!

11 Amazing Foundations That Work for Combination Skin

NARS Soft Matte Complete Foundation

Though this is a matte foundation, it still leaves your skin looking and feeling natural after applying it! It also lasts incredibly long, so you don’t have to worry about constant touch-ups that leave you packing on more product — which may start looking cake-y.

Pros

Long-lasting

Velvet, natural matte finish

Oil control

Great shade range

Cons

On the pricier side

Available at: Sephora

IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Foundation Oil-Free Matte Full Coverage Moisturizer

The formula of this product acts as more of a moisturizer than a foundation, which is ideal for combo skin! It also has a matte finish and is oil-free so that your skin looks flawless, plus provides impressive coverage for a moisturizing product.

Pros

Lightweight feel

Moisturizing formula

SPF 50

On sale

Cons

Fewer shades available

Available at: Ulta

MILK MAKEUP Blur Liquid Matte Foundation

Shoppers say they get constant compliments whenever they step out in this foundation! Along with the matte finish, it’s designed to blur out imperfections, leaving you with skin that’s radiant and captivating.

Pros

Skin blurring

Full coverage

Cons

More expensive

Shade matching may be tricky

Available at: Sephora

CLINIQUE Stay-Matte Oil-Free Makeup Foundation

This foundation has been tested for humidity, and it definitely hold up against the heat! It has oil control, is sweat-resistant and offers medium coverage that you can build up if you want a more full makeup look.

Pros

Sweat and heat resistant

Oil-free

Shine control

Cons

A bit pricier

Available at: Sephora, Ulta, Amazon, Nordstrom

Bite Beauty Changemaker Supercharged Micellar Foundation

Though it’s not a matte foundation, shoppers say that it works beautifully for combination skin! If you’re not a fan of the matte aesthetic, this is an excellent foundation option that will leave you with a natural, second-skin finish.

Pros

Natural finish

Amazing shade range

Light coverage

On sale

Cons

May not be best for super oily skin

Available at: Sephora

e.l.f. Flawless Finish Foundation

For a more affordable foundation, this is an excellent choice! It’s lightweight and delivers hydration to your skin without using oil in the formula. It has a semi-matte finish, which is fabulous if you want the benefits of a matte foundation without it looking overly matte.

Pros

Affordable

Great shade range

Medium buildable coverage

Cons

Shade matching may be tricky

Available at: Amazon, Ulta, Target

Revlon ColorStay Liquid Foundation Makeup

This foundation was specifically designed for combination skin. It’s oil-free, has a matte finish and controls shininess all day! You can wear it for up to 24 hours, and the coverage is buildable so you receive the ideal level you’re aiming for.

Pros

Oil control

43 shades available

Affordable price

SPF 15

Cons

Color matching may be tricky

Available at: Amazon, Ulta, Target

Maybelline New York Fit Me Matte + Poreless Liquid Foundation

This drugstore buy has nearly 100,000 reviews on Amazon — that’s how popular it is! On top of the matte finish, this foundation is also designed to help make your pores appear smaller, which is amazing for the T-zone. There are also over 40 shades to choose from, which is always a plus!

Pros

Tons of shades

Affordable price

Pore-refining

Cons

Coverage was too light for some shoppers

Available at: Amazon, Ulta, Target

Bobbi Brown Skin Long-Wear Weightless Foundation SPF 15

This full coverage foundation is what you want to break out if you have an important event and want to look absolutely flawless. It lasts for hours, helps control oil and shine with the matte finish and delivers hydration all at the same time!

Pros

Long-lasting

Medium-to-full coverage

SPF 15

Cons

Super pricey

Available at: Ulta, Nordstrom, Sephora

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Liquid Foundation

This foundation has a soft matte finish that looks natural, while still controlling oil and shine. It’s one of the bestselling foundations on the market thanks to the staying power, pore-refining properties and groundbreaking shade range. There are a whopping 50 colors to choose from!

Pros

Extremely vast shade range

Long-lasting

Great oil control

Cons

Slightly more expensive

Some shoppers don’t love the scent

Available at: Sephora, Ulta

bareMinerals Original Loose Powder Foundation

Normally, we wouldn’t recommend a power product for combination skin — but this one reportedly works differently. The product is ultra-lightweight and buildable, plus the minerals it’s made from are designed to blend into the skin — instead of just sitting on top of it.

Pros

Doesn’t clog pores

Buildable coverage

Pore minimizing

Great shade range

Cons

Slightly more expensive

Available at: Sephora, Ulta, Target, Nordstrom, Walmart

