The Absolute Best Foundations to Use if You Have Combination Skin

Dealing with combination skin can be tricky — especially when it comes to foundation. You want to help the oily areas of your face stay shine-free, while also making sure the drier parts look seamless and not cake-y. The oilier region is known typically as the T-zone area, which is the forehead, nose and chin. They may also be more porous, which can mean you’ll be able to see them more there than on the cheeks. You may be wondering if you’ll need to use two foundations on different parts of the face, but when you find the right one, you don’t have to go through all of that extra work!
What Type of Foundations Are Best for Combination Skin?
The important thing to look for in a foundation is an oil-free formula. There’s no use in adding more oil to your skin when you’re aiming to control it. Makes sense, right? There are other methods to keep your skin properly hydrated, which brings Us to our next important point — hydration. There are plenty of matte finish foundations that can still deliver moisture, which works well for both the oily and drier parts of the face. We kept these details in mind while sourcing the absolute best foundations to use for combo skin, and included other features that help make each one unique. Find your perfect match below!
11 Amazing Foundations That Work for Combination Skin
NARS Soft Matte Complete Foundation
Though this is a matte foundation, it still leaves your skin looking and feeling natural after applying it! It also lasts incredibly long, so you don’t have to worry about constant touch-ups that leave you packing on more product — which may start looking cake-y.
Pros
- Long-lasting
- Velvet, natural matte finish
- Oil control
- Great shade range
Cons
- On the pricier side
Available at: Sephora
IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Foundation Oil-Free Matte Full Coverage Moisturizer
The formula of this product acts as more of a moisturizer than a foundation, which is ideal for combo skin! It also has a matte finish and is oil-free so that your skin looks flawless, plus provides impressive coverage for a moisturizing product.
Pros
- Lightweight feel
- Moisturizing formula
- SPF 50
- On sale
Cons
- Fewer shades available
Available at: Ulta
MILK MAKEUP Blur Liquid Matte Foundation
Shoppers say they get constant compliments whenever they step out in this foundation! Along with the matte finish, it’s designed to blur out imperfections, leaving you with skin that’s radiant and captivating.
Pros
- Skin blurring
- Full coverage
Cons
- More expensive
- Shade matching may be tricky
Available at: Sephora
CLINIQUE Stay-Matte Oil-Free Makeup Foundation
This foundation has been tested for humidity, and it definitely hold up against the heat! It has oil control, is sweat-resistant and offers medium coverage that you can build up if you want a more full makeup look.
Pros
- Sweat and heat resistant
- Oil-free
- Shine control
Cons
- A bit pricier
Available at: Sephora, Ulta, Amazon, Nordstrom
Bite Beauty Changemaker Supercharged Micellar Foundation
Though it’s not a matte foundation, shoppers say that it works beautifully for combination skin! If you’re not a fan of the matte aesthetic, this is an excellent foundation option that will leave you with a natural, second-skin finish.
Pros
- Natural finish
- Amazing shade range
- Light coverage
- On sale
Cons
- May not be best for super oily skin
Available at: Sephora
e.l.f. Flawless Finish Foundation
For a more affordable foundation, this is an excellent choice! It’s lightweight and delivers hydration to your skin without using oil in the formula. It has a semi-matte finish, which is fabulous if you want the benefits of a matte foundation without it looking overly matte.
Pros
- Affordable
- Great shade range
- Medium buildable coverage
Cons
- Shade matching may be tricky
Available at: Amazon, Ulta, Target
Revlon ColorStay Liquid Foundation Makeup
This foundation was specifically designed for combination skin. It’s oil-free, has a matte finish and controls shininess all day! You can wear it for up to 24 hours, and the coverage is buildable so you receive the ideal level you’re aiming for.
Pros
- Oil control
- 43 shades available
- Affordable price
- SPF 15
Cons
- Color matching may be tricky
Available at: Amazon, Ulta, Target
Maybelline New York Fit Me Matte + Poreless Liquid Foundation
This drugstore buy has nearly 100,000 reviews on Amazon — that’s how popular it is! On top of the matte finish, this foundation is also designed to help make your pores appear smaller, which is amazing for the T-zone. There are also over 40 shades to choose from, which is always a plus!
Pros
- Tons of shades
- Affordable price
- Pore-refining
Cons
- Coverage was too light for some shoppers
Available at: Amazon, Ulta, Target
Bobbi Brown Skin Long-Wear Weightless Foundation SPF 15
This full coverage foundation is what you want to break out if you have an important event and want to look absolutely flawless. It lasts for hours, helps control oil and shine with the matte finish and delivers hydration all at the same time!
Pros
- Long-lasting
- Medium-to-full coverage
- SPF 15
Cons
- Super pricey
Available at: Ulta, Nordstrom, Sephora
Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Liquid Foundation
This foundation has a soft matte finish that looks natural, while still controlling oil and shine. It’s one of the bestselling foundations on the market thanks to the staying power, pore-refining properties and groundbreaking shade range. There are a whopping 50 colors to choose from!
Pros
- Extremely vast shade range
- Long-lasting
- Great oil control
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
- Some shoppers don’t love the scent
bareMinerals Original Loose Powder Foundation
Normally, we wouldn’t recommend a power product for combination skin — but this one reportedly works differently. The product is ultra-lightweight and buildable, plus the minerals it’s made from are designed to blend into the skin — instead of just sitting on top of it.
Pros
- Doesn’t clog pores
- Buildable coverage
- Pore minimizing
- Great shade range
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
Available at: Sephora, Ulta, Target, Nordstrom, Walmart
