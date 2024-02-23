Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Just when we thought we survived the embarrassment of adolescent acne, adult acne has come back with a vengeance to wreak havoc on our complexion! We never thought we’d still be dealing with breakouts in our 20s and 30s, but here we are. It turns out that this resurgence of inflammatory acne (known as hormonal acne) is especially common in women between the ages of 20 and 50.

According to board-certified dermatologist Dr. Corey L. Hartman, “Hormonal acne is acne that stems from hormonal shifts in adulthood, resulting in all kinds of blemishes — blackheads, whiteheads and painful cysts.” Dr. Hartman went on to tell Good Housekeeping that “54% of adult women and 40% of adult men suffer from acne.” Ugh, so unfair!

These hormonal fluctuations can occur because of:

Hormonal Changes (menstruation, menopause, pregnancy, puberty, PCOS)

(menstruation, menopause, pregnancy, puberty, PCOS) Medications (birth control, certain supplements, steroids)

(birth control, certain supplements, steroids) Lifestyle (stress, anxiety, diet, lack of sleep, sugar or alcohol intake)

Okay, so the problem is pretty clear, but what’s the solution? Since we don’t consider ourselves health experts, we turned to the pros for some input. For starters, Healthline recommends washing your face in the morning and evening (a must!), wearing sunscreen daily and only applying a small amount of acne product. But we also tracked down 13 hormonal acne treatments that either get the stamp of approval from dermatologists or top-rated reviews from customers.

You can’t always control an acne flare-up, but you can reduce the reaction with these remedies! Reduce blemishes, blackheads and breakouts with the best hormonal acne treatments below.

The 13 Best Hormonal Acne Treatments

Paula’s Choice CLEAR Regular Strength Daily Skin Clearing Treatment

Formulated with benzoyl peroxide, this Paula’s Choice product is an effective daily treatment that fights acne breakouts, minimizes pores and reduces redness. “This stuff has absolutely blown my mind,” one shopper said. “I bought this in a desperate attempt to deal with 1. the blackheads on my nose looking worse than they ever had in my life and 2. a breakout all over my cheeks, chin, and forehead (probs from stress). I’ve used it almost every night since receiving it and my skin has literally never looked better.”

Pros:

Quickly clears acne

Shoppers say it’s the “best benzoyl peroxide”

Leaves most skin smooth and clear

Cons:

Might irritate skin

Available at: Amazon

PanOxyl Acne Foaming Wash

This number one bestselling acne foaming wash gets the celebrity seal of approval! Madison Beer told Byrdie, “I used the Panoxyl face wash, which is quite strong, but helped eliminate my acne.” Containing a high concentration of benzoyl peroxide, this PanOxyl cleanser kills acne-causing bacteria, cleans skin and unclogs pores. This popular product clears acne while preventing new breakouts and blemishes.

Pros:

No. 1 Bestseller in Facial Cleansing Washes

Inexpensive!

Cleans and unclogs pores

Treats and prevents breakouts

Cons:

Some shoppers say this product dried out their skin

Available at: Amazon

Murad Deep Relief Acne Treatment

Ready for some skincare magic? Then try this Murad acne treatment! “Closest thing to a miracle product,” one customer claimed. “This stuff is a dream!” Another shopper shared, “I have dealt with cystic acne most of my adult life. The deep, painful, and slow to heal acne really affected my confidence. [This product is] WORTH every penny. My deep acne has gone down or disappeared in 24 hours.”

Pros:

Helps treat and prevent breakouts

Shoppers say this product is “magic”

Works fast

Cons:

Hard to dispense product

Available at: Amazon

CeraVe Acne Foaming Cream Cleanser

First appearing as a creamy texture and then turning into a fluffy foam, this CeraVe face wash removes dirt and oil while clearing whiteheads, blackheads and other forms of acne. Formulated with benzoyl peroxide and hyaluronic acid, this fragrance-free cleanser hydrates and calms skin. “This is perfect for my wife’s sensitive skin along with my oily/acne-prone skin,” one customer commented. “It’s rare that we can share a face wash, but this one is great!”

Pros:

Affordable!

Clears complexion and softens skin

Suitable on sensitive skin — fragrance-free!

Cons:

Might not work for everyone

Available at: Amazon

CeraVe Salicylic Acid Acne Treatment with Glycolic Acid and Lactic Acid

Another CeraVe acne treatment beloved by customers is the Acne Control Gel. Made with salicylic acid, niacinamide and hyaluronic acid, this product reduces blackheads, prevents new breakouts and smooths skin. “Amazing product!” one shopper declared. “I’d been struggling for a year with hormonal acne and this wiped it out by my next cycle! It’s my holy grail and I’ve been acne-free now 6 months.”

Pros:

Super affordable and on sale!

Minimizes pores and reduces blackheads

Suitable for sensitive skin

Cons:

Some say it dries out skin

Available at: Amazon

Dermalogica Sebum Clearing Masque

Cooling and soothing, this clay masque by Dermalogica clears breakouts, evens skin tone, reduces fine lines and unclogs pores. “I use it 1-2 times per week to help with my stubborn adult acne/maskne, as well as a spot treatment,” one reviewer reported. “It did not dry out my face after using and actually made it softer.”

Pros:

Soothing

Helps clear breakouts

Suitable for sensitive skin

Cons:

Pricey

Available at: Amazon

SkinCeuticals Blemish + Age Defense Acne Treatment

Recommended by dermatologists and celebrities alike, SkinCeuticals is one of the most trusted brands in skincare. This Blemish + Age Defense treatment helps eliminate adult acne while reducing wrinkles and hyperpigmentation. “This is the most effective serum for keeping adult acne under control,” one shopper enthused. “It has been a game-changer for my skin.”

Pros:

Helps control hormonal acne

Brightens skin

Reduces wrinkles and fine lines

Cons:

Smell is a bit strong

Expensive

Available at: Dermstore

Proactiv 3-Step Acne Treatment

We all remember those iconic Proactiv commercials from back in the day, featuring stars like Katy Perry, Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner. It was the OG acne treatment! Now you can score this three-step set, which includes a cleanser, toner and repairing treatment. According to one review, “In TWO WEEKS all the acne I have struggled to treat over the past two years has cleared completely. I seriously wish I had started with Proactiv instead of wasting my money on products with higher price tags that hardly even work!”

Pros:

No. 1 Bestseller in Facial Skincare Sets on Amazon

OG acne treatment

Great value

Cons:

Shoppers say the bottles are smaller than expected

Available at: Amazon

Differin Acne Treatment Gel

Another OG acne treatment with a dedicated fan base is Differin. This gel normalizes skin cell turnover and targets clogged pores and inflammation to reduce acne. “My skin is COMPLETELY CLEAR!!!!” one user proclaimed. “I finally beat acne after 10 long years thanks to Differin.”

Pros:

Affordable

Over 78,000 reviews

Clears skin

Cons:

Works slowly — shoppers say to be patient

Available at: Amazon

La Roche-Posay Effaclar Adapalene Gel 0.1% Acne Treatment

The first prescription-strength retinoid acne treatment available over the counter, this La Roche-Posay gel helps clear and prevent blackheads, whiteheads, clogged pores and blemishes. One shopper shouted from the rooftops, “This worked in a matter of days! I used this for a breakout due to a hormonal imbalance from menopause.”

Pros:

Great for acne and anti-aging

Helps unclog pores and clear blackheads

Improves skin texture

Cons:

Can be harsh and irritating

Warning: skin may peel at first

Available at: Amazon

MyChelle Dermaceuticals Remarkable Retinal Serum

Formulated with retinal (an over-the-counter form of Vitamin A), this acne treatment minimizes the appearance of acne and wrinkles. “Best [over-the-counter] retinoid serum for acne and hyperpigmentation!!” one reviewer raved. “I absolutely love it. Gentle formula, no irritation.”

Pros:

On sale!

Refreshes and evens skin tone

Supports skin renewal

Cons:

Leaves a yellow tint at first but eventually goes away

Strong

Available at: Amazon

Eau Thermale Avene RetrinAL 0.1 Intensive Cream

Want brighter skin, fewer fine lines and a clear complexion? Then shop this Avene Intensive Cream! One customer called this 3-in-1 cleanser “effective at preventing wrinkles and cleared my acne!”

Pros:

Reduces wrinkles

Removes makeup

Clears acne

Cons:

Pricey

Available at: Amazon

Acnomel Adult Acne Medication Cream

This adult acne medication cream clears up acne while preventing future breakouts. High praise from this review: “This is by far the best acne treatment product I’ve bought yet.”

Pros:

Great overnight spot treatment

Works on adult acne

Cons:

Shoppers say it smells bad

Tinted

Available at: Amazon

