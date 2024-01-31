Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Keeping up with celebrities is a pastime many of Us readers enjoy, but diving into their skincare routines often reveals products with hefty price tags which aren’t feasible or face massages some of us can only dream about. As someone always on the lookout for affordable alternatives, especially during the dry winter months, I recently decided to try e.l.f’s Holy Hydration! Triple Bounce Serum on a whim.

Considering my past positive experiences with their beauty products, I assumed the skincare line would meet the same standards — especially given its fair-trade certification, vegan and cruelty-free status (all for an affordable price). Honestly, the value of this particular product ($12) was a win in my book, so I tossed it into my cart and went about my day.

Get e.l.f's Holy Hydration! Triple Bounce Serum at Amazon for just $12!

This serum enticed me with the promise of “a plump, bouncy complexion,” as stated on their website, courtesy of the 1.7% hyaluronic acid incorporated in three varying molecular weights — ensuring optimal moisture absorption by the skin. It basically sounded like me in my twenties! Can youth be sold in a bottle? Maybe not, but for short intervals, this serum can give the illusion of turning back the clock by reviving dry skin and boosting elasticity.

After cleansing your face, dispense three-to-five drops onto clean hands and gently pat onto the face for absorption. I prefer to massage my face in an upward motion to reduce water retention and puffiness, a technique I learned from watching Michelle Yeoh share her secret to beautiful skin in a recent Vogue Beauty Secrets video.

The gel-like formula is infused with niacinamide, known for its ability to minimize pores while helping your skin maintain its natural firmness. And I’m thrilled to report that it provided a youthful, “thank goodness I’m 29 again” appearance. It felt (and looked) clean, perky and imparted a natural, radiant glow. In a featured review, one user emphasized the suitability of the product for sensitive skin, noting their ability to use it without experiencing breakouts. Their satisfaction was evident, noting it’s now on “subscription.” While another shopper, experiencing dry skin due to perimenopause, found that this product provided the hydration they needed at an affordable price.

The serum may initially feel slightly tacky upon application, but once it sets, it becomes undetectable and feels like a literal drink of water for your skin. Check it out before winter strips your skin any further!

