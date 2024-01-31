Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to makeup, I’ve been on the hunt for a primer that keeps my makeup in place all day (and all night) long. Back when I spent the majority of my time in an office, I’d walk in with flawless makeup, and two hours later, look into the bathroom mirror to discover a melted face reminiscent of a Salvador Dalí painting. Although I’m a fan of his work, that’s not my desired facial aesthetic.

After watching Jennifer Coolidge‘s viral Super Bowl commercial where she tested the Power Grip Primer, I was intrigued to try what made her face so sticky, nothing could shake it — hoping this illustrious product would be my answer to prayers.

While it initially comes out sticky, once it adheres to your face, it doesn’t feel tight, greasy or even noticeable, as this shopper observed, stating, “It goes on just a bit sticky but it feels like nothing once dry.” My makeup went on smoothly and stayed put throughout the entire day. Given my dry skin, I paired it with their basic b*tch gel-based serum, which hydrates and nourishes the skin with hyaluronic acid, known for reducing scarring and wrinkles. However, if you’re aiming to combat dullness and improve uneven skin tone under your foundation, I recommend trying their amped-up Power Grip Primer with 4% niacinamide to address these concerns and minimize pores in the process.

These products boast glowing reviews with over 20,000 ratings on Amazon alone. A five-star reviewer raves, “This is the holy grail of primers. Works better than the expensive $30 primer that I used before.” And for $10, they were surprised at how flawless their makeup looked, even after sweating. Another reviewer notes, “It creates a smooth canvas for my makeup, ensuring a flawless application that lasts throughout the day. It minimizes pores and keeps my foundation in place without feeling heavy or greasy,” adding that it’s a “game-changer.”

In terms of use, it’s a breeze. Apply to a clean face with your fingers after slathering on your favorite sunscreen to melt the primer into your skin. Wait thirty seconds (or until dry) to ensure it doesn’t pill or create an uneven surface for your foundation or concealer. It will create the perfect canvas for a flawless finish. And I’m happy to report my makeup stays locked in place without a Dalí-esque vibe — even after hours of wear in humid climates too. Plus, e.l.f. doesn’t use harmful chemicals or test on animals, so you can feel good about your purchase. Overall, I give this primer a 10 out of 10 — and I’m positive you will too.

