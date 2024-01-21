Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re anything like me, you’re making an extra effort in January to eat healthier and stick to a fitness routine, all in pursuit of that wellness-based lifestyle (and the glowing skin that comes with it). Sound familiar? Well, I’ve stumbled upon a game-changer – e.l.f.’s Halo Glow Liquid Filter. This product has transformed me into a new woman (literally) without the need to consume spinach three times a day (although very good for your health!).

Related: Shop 17 Beauty Products Used on the Emmy Awards Red Carpet After much delay, the 2024 Emmy Awards finally took place last night. The Bear and Succession won big, taking home multiple golden statues by the end of the night. I have to admit that I haven’t seen either of those… or a majority of the nominees. I tuned in to see the glamorous hair and makeup looks […]

A small dab of this magical liquid goes a long way — giving me effortlessly beautiful, glowing skin. But I’m not the only one who thinks so. Allure gave this liquid filter the coveted Best of Beauty badge, while over 5,000 customers rave about it on Amazon. ​​As one satisfied customer mentioned, “It gives you a beautiful glow and brightness… I feel that it adds that extra touch to the skin without feeling heavy.”

Get e.l.f.’s Halo Glow Liquid Filter at Amazon for just $14! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

I frequently use it in lieu of foundation or I swipe it along my cheekbones, applying standard foundation over the top for a stunning highlighter effect. While the lid comes with an attached applicator, I prefer to dab it onto my skin and then use e.l.f.’s Cameo Concealer Sponge for application. Given that their sponges are only $6, I change them regularly to prevent breakouts and clogged pores. It’s totally foolproof to apply, and the results are simply stunning. Essentially, it gives you that Hailey Bieber glazed donut glow without the need for expensive creams or the hassle of regular facials (although I wouldn’t say no to the latter, if you’re buying).

e.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter Price: $14 Description When it comes to makeup, there’s no need to drop big bucks on luxury brands — some of our favorite finds come courtesy of the drugstore! See it!

Get e.l.f.’s Halo Glow Liquid Filter at Amazon for just $14! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

With twelve shades ranging from light to dark, e.l.f.’s Halo Glow Liquid Filter is crafted to match your skin tones and undertones flawlessly. It effortlessly glides on without caking or cracking. Your skin will feel hydrated, thanks to the infusion of hyaluronic acid and squalane, providing moisure. As always, e.l.f. steers clear of unnecessary harmful chemicals like phthalates or parabens, ensuring you can feel good about what your body is absorbing. Moreover, they’re committed to being vegan and cruelty-free. So, give it a try and witness your skin transform with just one drop, achieving that post-workout, healthy glow without the need for spinach-infused beverages — unless, of course, that’s your thing.

Not what you’re looking for? Shop more from e.l.f. here and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us