Shop the Best January Beauty Launches We Can’t Get Enough Of

2024 is already shaping up to be a great year for beauty. So many must-have products have already launched this year, and we’re only halfway through January! Lucky for you I’ve been busy swatching and trialing all of the newness to find the items that are 100% worth your money. Keep reading to discover the hottest new beauty launches of the year — these have been in constant rotation in my vanity and I’m positive you’ll love them too. Happy shopping!

1. Maybelline Lifter Plump Lip Plumping Gloss: Maybelline is pumping up the heat with this chili pepper-infused lip gloss that dramatically plumps lips, imparts illustrious shine and even delivers a warming sensation to keep your lips toasty through the winter months — was $13, now just $10!

2. Herbivore Botanicals Green Magic Cica + Ceramides Redness Reducing Serum: Wind-burned winter skin got ya down? Well, it’s no match for this green-tinged serum. Cica and ceramides work together to calm redness and revitalize the skin barrier. I’ve been using this post workout to qualm my tomato face and can attest to the fast-acting “magic.” Plus, I love its soothing spa-like scent — just $48!

3. Sun Bum Daily SPF 50 Sunscreen Face Lotion: Yep, sunscreen is still a necessity in the winter. I’ve been slathering this new moisturizing SPF 50 onto my face every day and love the dewy glow it leaves behind. It doesn’t contain Sun Bum’s signature tropical scent, making it ideal for sensitive skin — just $19!

4. Dermalogica Pro Collagen Banking Serum: Collagen may be the building blocks of cells, but as we age we lose the ability to produce it on our own. To supplement, this gel-like serum delivers a healthy dose to your complexion along with amino acids and antioxidants to firm and plump skin — just $89!

5. Tula Skincare Bedtime Bright Vita-Charge Overnight Brightening Treatment: Ever hear of a whipped oil? Me neither, until I was introduced to Tula’s latest invention. The unique texture quickly sinks into skin and works overnight to even out and brighten tone with a mix of five essential vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C and niacinamide — just $58!

6. Essence Lash Princess Mascara Primer: If you really want your favorite mascara to work to the best of its ability, consider purchasing a lash primer, like this affordable one from Essence. The mint-green formula enhances volume and length before your mascara to create the most realistic false lash effect — just $5!

7. Summer Fridays Dream Lip Oil: Summer Fridays’ lip butter balm may be one of the best lip products of all time, but this new oil gives the trusty favorite a run for its money. The silky, lightweight oil glides onto lips packing a hydrating punch and leaving a juicy, long-lasting glint behind — just $26!

8. Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 6% Mandelic Acid + 2% Lactic Acid Liquid Exfoliant: While it’s difficult to find a gentle exfoliant suitable for dry and sensitive skin types, Paula’s Choice finally created one that rivals the results of their cult-favorite BHA Liquid Exfoliant. The new mandelic and lactic acid-infused formulation lightly dissolves dead skin cells while simultaneously hydrating so you can wake up with smooth, baby soft skin — just $37!

9. Peace Out Early Stage Acne Dots: I have zero self-control when it comes to picking at my zits, even before they come to a head. These micro-dart patches have been my lifesaver because they prevent me from picking and prodding, and suppress the pimple before it reaches the surface. Acne doesn’t stand a chance of wrecking my day when I have these in tow — just $19!

10. Gisou Honey Infused Hair Perfume – Wild Rose: Hair perfumes shouldn’t just make your mane smell good. They should also refresh, nourish and add shine…which is exactly what this sweet, ethereal fragrance does — just $44!

11. Touchland Gentle Mist Ultra-Soothing Hand Sanitizer: Flakey winter hands can finally get some relief — while also warding off cold and flue season germs — with Touchland’s new mist that soothes and supports the skin barrier. The calming lily of the valley scent also provides a relaxing aromatherapy moment — just $16!

12. Makeup by Mario SuperSatin Lipstick: Everyone needs a plush satin lipstick in their makeup arsenal. Mario Dedivanovic‘s sumptuous long-lasting formula bestows vibrant pigment on your pout without drying out your lips — just $28!

13. Saint Jane Beauty Star Flower Hydration Serum: Inside the gorgeous packaging, you’ll find a luxurious facial serum scattered with micro pearls. As you pat it into skin, these little beads burst and infuse your complexion with niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and star flower to hydrate and soothe — just $95!

14. Real Techniques Mini Miracle Concealer Puff Trio: With a handy finger strap for comfortable blending, these mini puffs help you achieve an airbrushed finish whether your applying concealer, foundation or powder — just $9!

15. Hourglass Cosmetics Shape & Sculpt Lip Liner: If you’ve sworn off lip liner because the pencils of yesteryear dried out your lips, I encourage you to give this new launch from Hourglass a shot. This creamy pencil nourishes lips with jojoba oil and has impressive lasting power. It will power on through meals and all day wear without feathering or smudging — just $29!

16. Chanel Chance Hand Cream Set: Go on and treat yourself to some luxurious Chanel hand cream. These purse-sized tubes quickly sooth dryness and cracks and smell like the fashion house’s iconic perfumes — just $80!

17. Mara SeaDream Algae Cream: This luscious, ocean-inspired cream melts into skin and keeps dryness at bay. Read my full review to understand how incredible it is — just $64!

