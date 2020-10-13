Our Pick: The Best Deal on Joggers for Amazon Prime Day — Up to 60% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Please note: Prices and deals are accurate at time of publication, but are subject to change.

Shoppers around the world are living their best lives today. In case you’ve been on a technology cleanse until now, Amazon’s annual Prime Day sale event kicked off this morning — and the deals are unbelievable. The only problem? Figuring out what you want to buy! That’s why we’re breaking down some of the most popular product categories, and handpicking all of our faves.

Joggers are some of our favorite pants to shop for — especially amid quarantine. Need an upgrade in the loungewear department? Take a peek at our picks below, and happy saving!

Our Absolute Favorite:

Traditionally when you think of joggers, you may envision standard sweats that have a slim fit in the legs that tapers off at the ankles. While there’s always room in our closet for simple and comfy joggers like that, we were in the market for a more unique pair. Luckily, we got exactly what we were looking with this pair of joggers from Milumia!

These joggers are super high-waisted and have a sleek, sporty look. They’re primarily black, except for two thin white stripes that run down both pant legs. These pants serve up a retro ’90s vibe — the pant legs are loose and exaggerated, and the cargo pockets under the hips take them to the next level. Joggers like these are ultra-trendy right now, and this pair is available for a perfect Prime Day price!

Get the Milumia Women’s Casual Elastic High Waist Cargo Jogger Sport Pant (originally $41) on sale with free shipping for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 13, 2020, but are subject to change.

1. Best for Lounging

On your days off, you want to keep it as comfortable and casual as possible. These basic joggers from Amazon Essentials are the answer. They were $18, but you can get them for just $13 right now!

2. Best for Yoga

These high-waisted cropped jogger sweats from ZJCT have a ton of stretch to them, so they’re ideal for all of your yoga posing needs. You can wear them with just a sports bra and feel fabulous. They were $19, and now they’re just $15!

3. Best for Going Out

These joggers from GOSOPIN are made from a stretchy denim material and are lightly distressed at the knees for the ultimate in trendy vibes! They’re as comfortable as jogger sweats, but they’re stylish enough to wear for a brunch or night out with friends. Another mimosa, please! They were $38, and now they’re just $30!

4. Best for Hiking

These lightweight capri joggers from BALEAF are fantastic for hiking or any type of outdoor activity, since they’re incredibly lightweight and roomy. They allow you to have a full range of motion and will also keep you cool in the process. Originally they were $28, and now they’re just $22!

5. Best for Vacations

These joggers from IXIMO are made from linen, which is the best fabric to wear if you’re heading to a tropical destination. This material is completely breathable and won’t allow you to overheat. They were $36, and now they’re just $29!

6. Best for Running Errands

Sometimes, you don’t want to carry a purse — especially if you’re heading off on a quick coffee run. These joggers from MOCOLY have plenty of zipper pockets to stow your essentials with ease. They were $60, and now they’re just $24!

7. Best for Sleeping

This two-piece PJ set from Ekouaer features a long-sleeve top and a pair of outrageously soft and cozy jogger bottoms! This pair of pajamas will be a fall and winter staple, and will get you into the relaxed spirit right before bedtime. They were $38, and now they’re just $30!

8. Best for Traveling

These joggers from Core 10 are made from fleece, which is a dream for cold-weather travel. Planes can get seriously chilly, a pair of sweats like these will keep your body warm and toasty. Swoon! They were $34, and now they’re just $24!

Looking for more? Check out all of the latest Prime Day Deals on Amazon!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!