Black Friday is the one time of year when we allow ourselves to splurge on skincare. There are so many premium products on sale right now, but the crème de la crème of creams is undoubtedly La Mer. This luxurious line also gets the A-list seal of approval! Famous fans include Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé, Ana de Armas, Chrissy Teigen, Kate Hudson, Michelle Yeoh and Blake Lively.

We rounded up the best La Mer deals for Black Friday below up to 67% off. Treat yourself to this high-end beauty brand — the holy grail essentials actually live up to the hype!

La Mer The Moisturizing Cool Gel Cream

Soothe your skin with this cooling gel cream infused with La Mer’s signature Miracle Broth, a healing elixir with renewing properties.

Was $296 You Save 67% On Sale: $99 See It!

La Mer The Eye Concentrate ($235 Value)

Tired of tired eyes? Try this lightweight eye cream that diminished dark circles, dryness and wrinkles.

Was $88 You Save 23% On Sale: $68 See It!

La Mer The Moisturizing Soft Cream

Super soft and hydrating, this rich moisturizer plumps and firms your complexion. It’s a lighter alternative to the OG Crème de la Mer.

Was $380 You Save 25% On Sale: $285 See It!

La Mer The Micro Peel

Peace out, dark spots, dullness and dead skin cells! This powerful peel brightens, clarifies and evens skin tone and texture.

Was $285 You Save 25% On Sale: $214 See It!

La Mer Hydrating Emulsion

This featherlight formula drenches dry skin with a burst of hydration without adding extra weight. This moisturizing milk also plumps fine lines and strengthens the skin’s barrier for lasting luminosity.

Was $280 You Save 25% On Sale: $210 See It!

La Mer The Replenishing Moisture Collection Set

Looking for a holiday gift set for a loved one? This limited-edition bundle contains The Treatment Lotion, The Eye Concentrate, The Hydrating Infused Emulsion and Crème de la Mer.

Was $375 You Save 33% On Sale: $250 See It!

La Mer The Lip Volumizer

Plump your pout with this iridescent gloss that supports collagen and fullness!

Was $90 You Save 24% On Sale: $68 See It!

La Mer The Neck and Décolleté Concentrate

Do you feel bad about your neck, just like Nora Ephron? This silky balm will make your neck and décolleté look years younger!

Was $330 You Save 25% On Sale: $248 See It!

La Mer The Soft Fluid Long Wear Foundation SPF 20

Protect your skin from the sun while giving your complexion lightweight coverage with this La Mer foundation! Your face will look flawless in no time.

Was $152 You Save 44% On Sale: $85 See It!

La Mer The Intense Eye Balm

Reduce puffiness, fine lines and wrinkles with this illuminating eye balm!

Was $259 You Save 47% On Sale: $136 See It!

La Mer Body Oil Balm

Nourish, strengthen and soothe your skin with this hydrating oil balm that delivers a radiant glow and dewy sheen.

Was $215 You Save 25% On Sale: $161 See It!

Nordstrom may also offer La Mer deals on Black Friday, so shop the site here!

