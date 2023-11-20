Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Black Friday is the one time of year when we allow ourselves to splurge on skincare. There are so many premium products on sale right now, but the crème de la crème of creams is undoubtedly La Mer. This luxurious line also gets the A-list seal of approval! Famous fans include Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé, Ana de Armas, Chrissy Teigen, Kate Hudson, Michelle Yeoh and Blake Lively.
We rounded up the best La Mer deals for Black Friday below up to 67% off. Treat yourself to this high-end beauty brand — the holy grail essentials actually live up to the hype!
La Mer The Moisturizing Cool Gel Cream
Soothe your skin with this cooling gel cream infused with La Mer’s signature Miracle Broth, a healing elixir with renewing properties.
La Mer The Eye Concentrate ($235 Value)
Tired of tired eyes? Try this lightweight eye cream that diminished dark circles, dryness and wrinkles.
La Mer The Moisturizing Soft Cream
Super soft and hydrating, this rich moisturizer plumps and firms your complexion. It’s a lighter alternative to the OG Crème de la Mer.
La Mer The Micro Peel
Peace out, dark spots, dullness and dead skin cells! This powerful peel brightens, clarifies and evens skin tone and texture.
La Mer Hydrating Emulsion
This featherlight formula drenches dry skin with a burst of hydration without adding extra weight. This moisturizing milk also plumps fine lines and strengthens the skin’s barrier for lasting luminosity.
La Mer The Replenishing Moisture Collection Set
Looking for a holiday gift set for a loved one? This limited-edition bundle contains The Treatment Lotion, The Eye Concentrate, The Hydrating Infused Emulsion and Crème de la Mer.
La Mer The Lip Volumizer
La Mer The Neck and Décolleté Concentrate
Do you feel bad about your neck, just like Nora Ephron? This silky balm will make your neck and décolleté look years younger!
La Mer The Soft Fluid Long Wear Foundation SPF 20
Protect your skin from the sun while giving your complexion lightweight coverage with this La Mer foundation! Your face will look flawless in no time.
La Mer The Intense Eye Balm
Reduce puffiness, fine lines and wrinkles with this illuminating eye balm!
La Mer Body Oil Balm
Nourish, strengthen and soothe your skin with this hydrating oil balm that delivers a radiant glow and dewy sheen.
Nordstrom may also offer La Mer deals on Black Friday, so shop the site here!
