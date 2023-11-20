Your account
Love La Mer? Shop the Best Black Friday Deals on This Luxury Skincare Line

La Mer Black Friday deals
Black Friday is the one time of year when we allow ourselves to splurge on skincare. There are so many premium products on sale right now, but the crème de la crème of creams is undoubtedly La Mer. This luxurious line also gets the A-list seal of approval! Famous fans include Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé, Ana de Armas, Chrissy Teigen, Kate Hudson, Michelle Yeoh and Blake Lively.

We rounded up the best La Mer deals for Black Friday below up to 67% off. Treat yourself to this high-end beauty brand  — the holy grail essentials actually live up to the hype!

La Mer The Moisturizing Cool Gel Cream

La Mer gel cream
Soothe your skin with this cooling gel cream infused with La Mer’s signature Miracle Broth, a healing elixir with renewing properties.

Was $296You Save 67%
On Sale: $99
La Mer The Eye Concentrate ($235 Value)

La Mer eye concentrate
Tired of tired eyes? Try this lightweight eye cream that diminished dark circles, dryness and wrinkles.

Was $88You Save 23%
On Sale: $68
La Mer The Moisturizing Soft Cream

La Mer moisturizing cream
Super soft and hydrating, this rich moisturizer plumps and firms your complexion. It’s a lighter alternative to the OG Crème de la Mer.

Was $380You Save 25%
On Sale: $285
La Mer The Micro Peel

La Mer micro peel
Peace out, dark spots, dullness and dead skin cells! This powerful peel brightens, clarifies and evens skin tone and texture.

Was $285You Save 25%
On Sale: $214
La Mer Hydrating Emulsion

La Mer hydrating emulsion
This featherlight formula drenches dry skin with a burst of hydration without adding extra weight. This moisturizing milk also plumps fine lines and strengthens the skin’s barrier for lasting luminosity.

Was $280You Save 25%
On Sale: $210
La Mer The Replenishing Moisture Collection Set

replenishing moisture set
Looking for a holiday gift set for a loved one? This limited-edition bundle contains The Treatment Lotion, The Eye Concentrate, The Hydrating Infused Emulsion and Crème de la Mer.

Was $375You Save 33%
On Sale: $250
La Mer The Lip Volumizer

La Mer lip volumizer
Plump your pout with this iridescent gloss that supports collagen and fullness!
Was $90You Save 24%
On Sale: $68
La Mer The Neck and Décolleté Concentrate

La Mer neck concentrate
Do you feel bad about your neck, just like Nora Ephron? This silky balm will make your neck and décolleté look years younger!

Was $330You Save 25%
On Sale: $248
La Mer The Soft Fluid Long Wear Foundation SPF 20

La Mer foundation
Protect your skin from the sun while giving your complexion lightweight coverage with this La Mer foundation! Your face will look flawless in no time.

Was $152You Save 44%
On Sale: $85
La Mer The Intense Eye Balm

La Mer eye balm
Reduce puffiness, fine lines and wrinkles with this illuminating eye balm!

Was $259You Save 47%
On Sale: $136
La Mer Body Oil Balm

La Mer body oil balm
Nourish, strengthen and soothe your skin with this hydrating oil balm that delivers a radiant glow and dewy sheen.

Was $215You Save 25%
On Sale: $161
Nordstrom may also offer La Mer deals on Black Friday, so shop the site here!

